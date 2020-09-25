Just In
- 1 hr ago Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9700 Pro Review: Enjoy Cinematic Experience At Your Home
-
- 6 hrs ago Amazon Shutterbug Deals On Camera Devices: Discount Offers On Cameras
- 15 hrs ago Airtel Offering Xstream Box With Its Broadband Plans: Here's How
- 15 hrs ago Instagram Reels Gets New Features Including Long Videos Capture
Don't Miss
- Movies Salman Khan Wishes Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam A Speedy Recovery With An Emotional Post
- Lifestyle Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday Flaunts Her Western As Well As Desi Looks In The Trailer
- Sports IPL 2020: RCB skipper Virat Kohli fined, reprimanded for slow over rate against KXIP
- News India’s sharp reaction after Pak announces poll date for Gilgit-Baltistan
- Finance Gold Prices At 2-Month Low: Buy Opportunity Is Nearing Say Experts
- Education NEET SS Result 2020: How To Check NEET SS 2020 Results
- Automobiles Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Details Revealed: To Be Launched During Festive Season This Year
- Travel Top 10 Places To Visit In October To Welcome The Beginning Of Winter
Xiaomi Mi 8K TV With 5G Connectivity Launching On September 28: What To Expect
Xiaomi is the latest brand to venture into 8K TVs. The upcoming Mi TV Master with 8K resolution will be launching on September 28 in China, the company confirmed via Weibo. Although the precise features of the upcoming TV are still under wraps, the poster reveals 8K resolution and promises 5G connectivity.
Xiaomi Mi 8K TV Launch, Features
The Xiaomi Mi TV Master series has given us some premium smart TVs, including the 65-inch 4K OLED TV that debuted in the home market. For now, there's not much information regarding the upcoming TV. The poster of the new TV might be called 'Supreme Commemorative Edition' - at least in Chinese, and confirms launch on September 28.
In a separate post, Xiaomi teased that the new TB will use Mini-LED technology. This type of screen is relatively new and features a flat-panel display technology. Xiaomi also notes that it can deliver an enhanced viewing experience as it presents improved contrast ratios and deeper blacks - when compared to traditional LCD panels.
Further, Xiaomi claims that the upcoming Mi 8K TV will set a benchmark for the ultra-high-end TVs, for at least the next five years. It's possible the new TV might flaunt a narrow-bezel design and pack a couple of HDMI 2.1 ports. The new TV could also offer a high refresh rate, maybe more than 60Hz.
Xiaomi Mi 8K TV: What To Expect
There's still a lot of information missing. For one, we don't know the size or the price of the upcoming Mi 8K TV. Since there's still a couple of days left for the launch, we can expect to see more details soon.
8K technology is catching up steadily. We've seen a couple of devices from TCL, LG, Samsung, and so on. Although Xiaomi has brought in advanced QLED TVs, it's yet to make way to the Indian market. Xiaomi in the Indian TV segment has brought in large-screen TVs with an affordable price tag. It remains to see how the new 8K TV will fare in the Chinese market and whether it will hit the Indian market as well.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,780
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
22,999
-
7,999
-
70,324
-
10,490
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
47,500
-
21,235
-
11,999
-
10,999
-
18,999
-
10,240
-
35,132
-
16,999
-
12,999
-
14,999
-
27,100