    Xiaomi Mi 8K TV With 5G Connectivity Launching On September 28: What To Expect

    By
    |

    Xiaomi is the latest brand to venture into 8K TVs. The upcoming Mi TV Master with 8K resolution will be launching on September 28 in China, the company confirmed via Weibo. Although the precise features of the upcoming TV are still under wraps, the poster reveals 8K resolution and promises 5G connectivity.

    Xiaomi Mi 8K TV With 5G Connectivity Launching Soon

     

    Xiaomi Mi 8K TV Launch, Features

    The Xiaomi Mi TV Master series has given us some premium smart TVs, including the 65-inch 4K OLED TV that debuted in the home market. For now, there's not much information regarding the upcoming TV. The poster of the new TV might be called 'Supreme Commemorative Edition' - at least in Chinese, and confirms launch on September 28.

    In a separate post, Xiaomi teased that the new TB will use Mini-LED technology. This type of screen is relatively new and features a flat-panel display technology. Xiaomi also notes that it can deliver an enhanced viewing experience as it presents improved contrast ratios and deeper blacks - when compared to traditional LCD panels.

    Further, Xiaomi claims that the upcoming Mi 8K TV will set a benchmark for the ultra-high-end TVs, for at least the next five years. It's possible the new TV might flaunt a narrow-bezel design and pack a couple of HDMI 2.1 ports. The new TV could also offer a high refresh rate, maybe more than 60Hz.

    Xiaomi Mi 8K TV: What To Expect

    There's still a lot of information missing. For one, we don't know the size or the price of the upcoming Mi 8K TV. Since there's still a couple of days left for the launch, we can expect to see more details soon.

    8K technology is catching up steadily. We've seen a couple of devices from TCL, LG, Samsung, and so on. Although Xiaomi has brought in advanced QLED TVs, it's yet to make way to the Indian market. Xiaomi in the Indian TV segment has brought in large-screen TVs with an affordable price tag. It remains to see how the new 8K TV will fare in the Chinese market and whether it will hit the Indian market as well.

    Read More About: news tvs xiaomi
    Story first published: Friday, September 25, 2020, 10:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2020

    X