Is Buying An 8K TV Right Now A Good Decision? Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

TCL recently launched a new 8K QLED Android TV, namely the X915 75-inch TV in the Indian market. This makes it one of the few 8K TVs out there in the market. LG and Samsung are other brands that initially ventured into the 8K TV space. However, should you buy an 8K TV in 2020? Or should you wait?

TCL 8K TV Range

To answer this question, we first need to understand what's 8K resolution? It refers to an image or display resolution with a width of approximately 8000 pixels. It comes as the successor to 4K resolution. Samsung notes that an 8K TV has a screen with 7,680 horizontal and 4,320 vertical pixels for a total of approximately 33 million pixels.

The latest TCL X915 8K TV packs a couple of premium features. The 8K QLED Android TV packs IMAX Enhanced features with Dolby Vision ultra-vivid imaging, along with Dolby Atmos immersive audio. The 75-inch 8K TV also features a pop-up camera.

The TCL X915 8K TV features the Quantum Dot Display technology, which enhances the RMB colors that further displays billions of colors. The Quantum Dot technology reproduces 100% DCI-P3 and maintain a longer lifespan of the display up to 60,000 hours, claims TCL. According to the company, the TV further upscales non-8K content to 8K performance with its AI 8K Processor.

The Quantum Dot Display technology can be found on the 4K TV range as well. However, this TCL X915 8K TV marks as one of the first 8K QLED TVs launched in India. The features, as noted above, are certainly exciting. This brings us back to the question: should you buy it?

Yes And No

As noted, 8K comes as the successor to 4K. TV manufacturers have pushed to make 4K a new standard by 2017 and it's widely popular now, in 2020. The year also marks the beginning of the 8K TV trend. So if you go ahead and buy the new 8K TV, you could be the first few owning it.

At the same time, users should also note that it's a bit too early for 8K content. Technically, there is less video content available in 8K resolution, except for a few sample videos. While manufacturers have pushed for 4K TVs since 2017, there is more accessible 4K content now. The same could be said for 8K resolution.

Another important factor is the price. The TCL X915 8K TV comes with a price tag of Rs. 2,99,990, which can easily drill a hole in your wallet. Of course, there are equally expensive smart TVs like The Wall from Samsung. Our advice is to wait it out for some more time, at least 8K video content is more accessible to enjoy on an 8K TV.

