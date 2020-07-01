Samsung 2020 Lifestyle TV Range With The Serif, QLED 8K And 4K TVs Launched In India

Samsung The Serif TV Launch Price

The Serif TV is available in 43-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch size variants, priced at Rs. 83,900, Rs. 1,16,900, and Rs. 1,48,900, respectively. The Serif TV will be available only on Amazon, Samsung Shop online store, and select Samsung Smart Plazas. Further, Amazon is giving users a special price offer from July 8 to July 17.

Samsung The Serif Design, Features

Samsung has partnered with acclaimed Parisian design duo Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for The Serif TV. It features a unique unibody design in the shape of the letter "I". Thanks to its design, The Serif doubles as home decor and improves the aesthetics of the room. The TV ships with a metal stand, which can also be separated to place the TV on a table or shelf.

The Serif TV is equipped with the Quantum Dot Technology developed by Samsung. It also features Active Voice Amplifier technology and is HDR 10+ certified. There is also the AI Upscaling technology, which allows users to upscale every content to 4K. The new lifestyle TV comes with NFC Connectivity with one-tap connectivity options. The Serif TV is also compatible with AirPlay 2, allowing Apple users to stream content to The Serif.

Samsung QLED 8K TV Features

Apart from The Serif, Samsung has also announced the QLED 8K TV range. The new Samsung QLED 8K TV range brings Infinity Screen (nearly 99% screen-to-body ratio), Adaptive Picture, Active Voice Amplifier, Q-Symphony, and Object Tracking Sound+ features. It also includes the Quantum Processor, Quantum HDR, Real 8K Resolution, and 8K AI Upscaling technology.

Samsung QLED 8K TV Launch Price

The 8K TV range is available in 65-inch, 75-inch, 82-inch, and 85-inch sizes, priced at Rs. 4,99,000, Rs. 9,99,000, Rs. 14,29,000, and Rs. 15,79,000, respectively. Samsung has also launch 4K QLED TV range from 43-inch to 75-inch in size. But their prices are still a mystery.

Both the Samsung QLED 8K and 4K TVs can be bought at various online retailers including the Samsung Shop and offline at Samsung Smart Plazas. Samsung is also giving a couple of pre-order features with the QLED 8K TV between Jul 1 and July 10, where customers get two Samsung Galaxy S20+ smartphones.

Samsung Premium TV Range

Samsung has launched a couple of premium ultra-luxurious TVs in India, including The Wall. The Serif adds to the list of lifestyle TVs, which makes an attractive buy. On the other hand, 8K TVs are still budding and still need a long way to go, mainly because there isn't much 8K video content. But Samsung is offering 8K AI Upscaling technology, which again makes an attractive buy.