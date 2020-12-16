Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch Smart TV Launched For Rs. 54,999 News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi has officially unveiled its first QLED TV -- Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch Smart TV in India with a new design when compared to the previous generation smart TVs from the company with a metal frame.

Besides, the Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch smart TV also comes equipped with features like Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. The smart TV uses Quantum Dot nanocrystals known for emitting pure colors, which increases the color vibrancy when compared to an LCD smart TV.

The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch smart TV also comes with HDMI 2.1 which comes with higher data-bandwidth and can be used with products like Sony PS5 and Xbox Series X for an immersive gaming experience with minimal delay, especially at 4K resolution.

The Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch is equipped with a 60Hz panel with a 5ms input lag. The television also has a 6-unit speaker setup, capable of offering 30W sound output with support for Dolby Audio and DTS HD.

The smart TV is powered by the MediaTek MT9611 quad-core processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU, coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. In terms of connectivity, the smart TV has three HDMI 2.1 ports (1 with ARC), two USB-A ports, a S/PDIF port, and an ethernet port. The televisions run on Android 10 TV OS with custom PatchWall UI on top.

Coming to wireless connectivity, the Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch supports Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz, and 5GHz). The product also comes with a smart remote with support for voice search with minimal design.

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch Smart TV Pricing And Availability

The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch Smart TV retails for Rs. 54,999 and will be available via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home from December 21st. For the asking price, the Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch Smart TV is definitely one of the most affordable QLED smart TVs in India. However, it is not the most affordable 4K QLED TV in India.

