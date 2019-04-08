Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 50-inch variant coming soon to India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 50-inch could be launched in India sometime soon.

Earlier this year, Xiaomi expanded its Mi TV portfolio with the launch of two smart TV models in India. These are the 43-inch Mi TV 5A Pro and 55-inch Mi TV 4X Pro models starting from Rs. 22,999. Recently, the company launched the 32-inch Mi TV 4A Pro to the country. Now, it looks like another smart TV model is all set to be launched soon in India.

As per a tip from the infamous Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal via MySmartPrice, Xiaomi is in plans to launch a new 50-inch smart TV model in the country. The talk is about the 50-inch Mi TV 4A model unveiled in China last year. Though it is not the latest offering from the company, it has all the bells and whistles given that it will be affordable in comparison to its rivals.

As it belongs to the Mi TV 4A series, it will be positioned below the models in the Mi TV 4 Pro and Mi TV 4X Pro series. Eventually, we can expect the upcoming Xiaomi smart TV to be priced relatively lesser than the 50-inch models in these series.

Xiaomi 50-inch Mi TV 4A specifications

When it comes to the technical specifications, we can expect the 50-inch Mi TV 4A to bestow a 50-inch display with a 4K Ultra HD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The display has support for HDR10+ HLG and 178-degree wide viewing angles. Like the other smart TV models from the stable of Xiaomi, this one also runs the custom PatchWall UI with access to a wide range of content.

Connectivity features on this smart TV are rich with three HDMI ports, an AV port, two USB ports, a S/PDIF port and an Ethernet port. The other features of this 50-inch smart TV include 64-bit Amlogic L962 quad-core processor, 2x 7W speakers, 8GB storage space, 2GB RAM and a Mi Bluetooth remote control with support for voice recognition feature.