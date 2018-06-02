X-MINI NANO-X review: The Antman of Bluetooth speakers

Full Specifications

Model Name: NANO-X Ultra-Portable Wireless Bluetooth

Type: Mobile/Tablet Speaker

Bluetooth: Yes

Driver Type: Magnetically shielded

Memory Card Slot: No

Configuration: Mono

Power Source: Lithium-ion battery

Power Output (RMS): 2 W

Frequency Response: 180Hz - 16kHz

Impedance: 4 Ohms

Wireless functionality: Yes

Design

Design-wise, the NANO-X is something you would admire when you see it for the first time (or maybe every time you look at it). It is a good example of how small packages can incorporate advanced tech.

It comes in a cylindrical form factor with the metal speaker grille placed on the top. It has a power button placed on the bottom of the speaker, which also doubles as the Bluetooth pairing button. On the bottom, you'll find a rubber base that prevents the speaker from shaking and moving while playing bass heavy songs.

Pairing

So connecting the NANO-X speakers to a smartphone is relatively simple. You just have to turn it on and press the pairing key, find the speaker on the phone and it's done. It an easy process and we didn't face any hassle while pairing the speakers. Unfortunately, you cannot connect multiple devices simultaneously. The button on the bottom can also be used to take calls and play/pause music.

Sound Quality and Battery

Well, I didn't expect this but this small piece of hardware churns out impressive sound output. It's enough to fill a standard sized room and you won't even need to turn up the volume to maximum levels. In our test, we played few bass intensive tracks and were pleased to find out the bass output.

Although the sound quality is way better for its size, it does lose out on clarity when pushed to its maximum limit. It also comes equipped with a microphone for taking calls while being connected to the speaker. The calling experience on the device was decent and we didn't notice any lag in the voice conference call.

Talking of the battery life of the speaker, the company claims the 300mAh battery can provide up to 6 hours of music playback. However, we were only able to play our favorite tunes for only 4-5 hours. Also, it takes more than 2 hours to fully charge the speaker. But considering the size of the speaker, it wouldn't be fair to more battery backup.

Verdict

Well, in our opinion, the X-MINI NANO-X is something that would attract people seeking portability. It is also a very good alternative for people who travel a lot but hate carrying a heavy speaker with them.

It's obviously not meant for a party but it would surely surprise you with its sound and clarity. Priced at Rs 1,490, the NANO-X could be something unique in your collection. It's also the kind of speaker you would love to flaunt for its sound performance that is encased in a 1.69-inch shell.