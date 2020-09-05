BSNL Launches VoLTE Services: Here's How To Get It? How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite the fact that BSNL is struggling to offer 4G services in the country, it has launched its VoLTE services. The company has launched services in Voice over Long Term Evolution services (VoLTE) in Odisha. The company has sent out messages and informed its customers about the new services. This means that customers are allowed to make video calls with HD quality along with quick call connectivity.

The company has also announced that in case if customers are not receiving the VoLte services, then they have to update their system. This is the second time in a year that the company has launched its VoLTE services in the country. Earlier it was launched in the South Zone in Coimbatore, Kerala, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

How To Activate BSNL VoLte Services

To activate the services, users need to send a message to 53733 by typing ACTVOLTE. Once it is done, the services will be activated in 24 hours. You can also activate the services by checking the APN settings. For Android phones, you need to check the settings, then mobile networks, and then check APN. For iPhone phones, first, you need to check the settings, cellular data options, and cellular networks.

BSNL Launches Rs. 1,499 Plan: Details

The state-run telecom operator BSNL has changed the new plan of Rs. 1,499. The plan is valid for 395 days. The new plan is offering 24GB data, 250 minutes for calling (including local and STD calling). The plan also gets you 100 messages per day. BSNL is not the first operator that launch long term plan. This means other operators like Airtel and Vodafone have introduced similar plans. Airtel has plans for Rs. 1,498, which is valid for 365 days. The pack is offering 24GB data, unlimited calling, and 3600 messages, while Vodafone is providing a plan of Rs. 1,499, which also ships 24GB data, 3600 messages, Vodafone Play, and Zee5 subscription.

