Just In
- 1 hr ago OnePlus Band Goes On Sale Today For Rs. 2,499: Should You Buy?
-
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Quiz Answers For January 13: Your Chance To Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 8 hrs ago Amazon Xiaomi Big Memory Days 2021: Festival Offers On Redmi, Mi Series Smartphones
- 12 hrs ago CES 2021: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Launched: Most Affordable Ampere Architecture GPU
Don't Miss
- News TMC accuses Sovan Chatterjee of ‘chit fund scam links’, demands arrest
- Movies Here's What Shehnaaz Gill Said When A Fan Asked Her About Her Marriage Plans
- Lifestyle Pongal, Til Laddu And More: Health Benefits Of Foods Prepared During Sankranti
- Sports Embiid goes off as 76ers top Heat in OT thriller, LeBron's Lakers roll on
- Finance Didn't Get Your Interest For EPF? Here's Your Recourse
- Automobiles Renault Car Discounts & New Year Offers Announced For January 2021 On Kwid, Triber & Duster
- Education RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 Phase-2, Check Direct Link
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Karnataka In January 2021
Happy Lohri 2021: How to Create and Send Lohri WhatsApp Stickers on Your Mobile(Android/iOS) Devices
WhatsApp is one of the most used instant messaging applications on smartphones nowadays. The Facebook-owned messaging service is available to download on both Android as well as iOS platforms. The app even has a desktop version which makes it easily accessible for the masses. The popularity of this app has been to such an extent that we now wish festivals and even send invitations to our loved ones using this platform.
India is celebrating Lohri today. And even with WhatsApp being in the headlines for its new set of privacy policies, the majority of us would resort to this platform to whish out relatives and friends. But wouldn't a standard text message fade the charm of your wish? Sending a WhatsApp sticker is a solution for this.
You can send across Lohri stickers on WhatsApp to wish your loved ones. While the application doesn't come pre-installed with such stickers, you can always work around to send a festive sticker. In this article, we are guiding you with the steps to wish Lohri by sending stickers on WhatsApp. Check out the steps below:
How To Send WhatsApp Lohri Sticker On Smartphones
Since WhatsApp doesn't have any pre-loaded festive stickers, you will need to download supported stickers from the respective app stores. We are listing down the steps with reference to an Android smartphone.
Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and search for sticker apps. You can type in 'WhatsApp Lohri Sticker apps' for a specific search.
Step 2: Download and install the app which you find suitable. Make sure you check the ratings and reviews before downloading the application.
Step 3: Now, download 'Happy Lohri' stickers from the downloaded application.
Step 4: You need to head to the WhatsApp application and select the contact you want to send the "Lohri' sticker.
Step 5: Go to the chat window and select the stickers option from the emoji tab.
Step 6: You will be able to see the newly downloaded 'Lohri' stickers. Select and send.
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
83,000
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
14,500
-
22,000
-
29,370
-
20,556
-
15,862
-
43,065
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150
-
45,025