Happy Lohri 2021: How to Create and Send Lohri WhatsApp Stickers on Your Mobile(Android/iOS) Devices Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

WhatsApp is one of the most used instant messaging applications on smartphones nowadays. The Facebook-owned messaging service is available to download on both Android as well as iOS platforms. The app even has a desktop version which makes it easily accessible for the masses. The popularity of this app has been to such an extent that we now wish festivals and even send invitations to our loved ones using this platform.

India is celebrating Lohri today. And even with WhatsApp being in the headlines for its new set of privacy policies, the majority of us would resort to this platform to whish out relatives and friends. But wouldn't a standard text message fade the charm of your wish? Sending a WhatsApp sticker is a solution for this.

You can send across Lohri stickers on WhatsApp to wish your loved ones. While the application doesn't come pre-installed with such stickers, you can always work around to send a festive sticker. In this article, we are guiding you with the steps to wish Lohri by sending stickers on WhatsApp. Check out the steps below:

How To Send WhatsApp Lohri Sticker On Smartphones

Since WhatsApp doesn't have any pre-loaded festive stickers, you will need to download supported stickers from the respective app stores. We are listing down the steps with reference to an Android smartphone.

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and search for sticker apps. You can type in 'WhatsApp Lohri Sticker apps' for a specific search.

Step 2: Download and install the app which you find suitable. Make sure you check the ratings and reviews before downloading the application.

Step 3: Now, download 'Happy Lohri' stickers from the downloaded application.

Step 4: You need to head to the WhatsApp application and select the contact you want to send the "Lohri' sticker.

Step 5: Go to the chat window and select the stickers option from the emoji tab.

Step 6: You will be able to see the newly downloaded 'Lohri' stickers. Select and send.

