Here's How To Connect To Free WiFi At Railway Stations

In India, the free WiFi internet facility at railway stations has been made available. Passengers at 6,100 railway stations across the country can access free, high-speed WiFi. What's more, 5,000 railway stations among these are in the rural regions in the country. Also, WiFi is available in many remote railway stations in Northeast India and across all 15 railway stations in the Kashmir Valley.

Free WiFi At Railway Stations

Notably, there will be access to free WiFi for the first 30 minutes wherein users can access it at a speed of 1 Mbps on a daily basis. Post this limit, users have to pay a nominal fee to use the high-speed WiFi connection.

As we know earlier, RailTel, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, is responsible for the WiFi connectivity at railway stations. RailTel, the Mini Ratna company of Railways, is providing state-of-the-art public Wi-Fi under the brand name of 'Railwire'. RailTel is a retail broadband service.

The organization stated that they are moving closer towards expanding the facility to all railway stations across the country except for the halt stations.

As per RailTel, the project to provide free and high-speed WiFi internet facility at railway stations across India was conceptualized in the 2015 Railway Budget. Since then, we have been coming across the same on a timely basis. The latest railway station to get the WiFi facility is the Ubrani railway station in Lucknow division of Northern Railway.

How To Connect To Free WiFi At Railway Stations

Follow the steps below to connect to free WiFi at railway stations.

Step 1: Firstly, you need to scan the WiFi networks available when you are at the railway station where the service is available. From the list of options, you need to choose RailWire.

Step 2: Doing so, the browser will redirect you to the Railwire portal and will ask for a mobile number.

Step 3: Now, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the phone number you provided.

Step 4: Once you are connected to the RailWire WiFi network, the connection will last for 30 minutes.

Step 5: The WiFi service will have 1Mbps speed and is free for the first 30 minutes, as mentioned earlier.

Step 6: To use the WiFi facility at high speed for more than 30 minutes, users have to choose a plan offering a higher speed by paying a nominal fee.

Step 7: These WiFi plans offered by RailWire will start from Rs. 10 per day, and in this plan, 5GB internet is available with a speed of 34Mbps.

Step 8: Notably, while opting for a WiFi plan, you can choose to make payments via multiple payment options such as netbanking, wallets, credit cards and UPI. You can choose a payment mode based on your convenience.

Do keep in mind that this is a WiFi service for users who want to connect to the internet while in the railway station. However, there will be no internet connection within the train during the journey with this plan. Also, these days, we have good internet connectivity offered by telecom operators but this could suffer in the remote areas, which is where RailWire connectivity comes of great use.

