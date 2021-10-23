How To Check Jio Number: USSD Codes, SMS, MyJio App And More Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reliance Jio is one of the fast-growing telecom operators in India. It is best known for its affordable 4G data and voice calling plans that helped it disrupt the Indian telecom industry. The telco offers a slew of benefits such as high-speed internet, access to the complimentary suite of Jio apps and unlimited voice calls.

If you are a new Jio subscriber and you are confused about your Jio number, then you can find out the same via some easy steps. Check out how to know your Jio SIM number in numerous ways from here. Notably, you can get to know your Jio number via USSD Code, MyJio app, SMS, Reliance Jio customer care and SIM card.

Before trying out these options mentioned below, if there is a family member or friend next to you, make sure to call their number from the Jio number and ask them to make a note of the number. Now, you can ask the person to share the Jio mobile number with you. Note this number or save it as a contact. Furthermore, the Jio SIM number, which is called ICCID number is printed on the Jio SIM card itself. You can use this with a code or app to check the specific Jio mobile number.

How To Check Jio Number Via USSD Code

The easiest way to check your Jio number is to use a USSD code. You can follow the below steps to find out the Jio number via USSD code.

Open the phone dialer and key in *1# USSD code.

Now, tap the calling button on your phone.

That's it! You will see the mobile number displayed on the screen.

How To Check Jio Number Via MyJio App

You can find your Jio mobile number from the MyJio app's 'My Jio Number Details' section. If you do not have the app, then make sure you install it via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Once the app is installed, log in to your Jio account or sign up to create an account. On the home screen of the MyJio app, you will see the registered mobile number under the My Account section.

How To Check Jio Number Via SMS

To find out your Jio mobile number via an SMS, then you need to follow the steps detailed below.

Type MYPLAN from the respective mobile number and send the SMS to 199.

You will receive a message with the registered Jio mobile number and you can view the account details.

How To Check Jio Number Via Customer Care

The simplest way to know your Jio number is to just call the telco's customer care at 198. Now, you need to follow the instructions on the IVR. Firstly, choose the preferred language and then press the requisite numbers to connect with an executive. Now, ask the Jio customer care executive to provide your Jio number. Upon verifying your details, the executive will provide you the concerned Jio number.

Irrespective of the method you follow, make sure you note the number for future reference.

Best Mobiles in India