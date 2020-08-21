Jio Fancy Numbers: How to Book Jio Fancy/VIP Numbers Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

These days, using a fancy mobile number is a trend and many people prefer such numbers as these are quite easy to recall and look different than the usual mobile numbers. These mobile numbers have a pattern it digits making them attractive. It is also common for people to choose the same based on their personal beliefs with lucky numbers.

If you want to use a fancy mobile number bundled with the benefits offered by Reliance Jio, then you can get a fancy Reliance Jio number from the steps below. Do keep in mind that you will get one only if you are fortunate.

How To Get Jio Fancy Numbers

Reliance Jio does not sell fancy numbers for its subscribers but the local agency or office does the same. These agencies or offices will have a slew of numbers with them and you can choose one from them based on your preference.

There are several online agencies that help you get your favorite fancy Jio number. Visit one such website and check for the available list of fancy Jio numbers. Once you are done with the selection, you need to pay for the same. Now, you will get the Unique Porting Code (UPC) and an invoice on the registered mobile number. And, visit a nearby store to port the number.

On the other hand, if you know someone with a fancy number, then you can get the number changed to your name and port it to the Jio network.

The Catch!

Well, the catch in getting a Jio fancy number is that the process could be expensive. You will have to spend anywhere from Rs. 1,000 to a whopping Rs. 25,000 for the fancy Jio number.

Best Mobiles in India