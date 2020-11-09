How To Convert YouTube Videos On Android Smartphones Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

We all would agree that watching online videos or binging on shows or movies is one of the most favored forms of entertainment. You don't have to confine yourself in any space to consume videos as smartphones now allow video consumption on-the-go. And YouTube has been the oldest and most popular platform for online videos.

If you have been using YouTube then you must be aware that you get the option only to stream videos. You can even download the videos via third-party apps. This platform is being flooded with creators. In fact, short-video apps have paved in a way for the masses to showcase their talent.

Smartphones are also playing a vital role in the same. With feature-rich editing apps available across Android and iOS, one hardly needs to use laptop/PC to edit a video. Since YouTube has a vast AV library, it's often easy to find a track which you would like to add to your video. There are ways with which you can convert audio from YouTube to MP3 directly on your Android smartphones. Here's how:

How To Convert YouTube Video To MP3

There is no direct way from the YouTube app with which you can convert audio directly from YouTube on Android smartphones. You will need third-party apps for the same. And Google Play Store has multiple such apps with which you can convert the YouTube audio. If you don't want to use any third-party app, there are options to use online audio converters as well.

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and search for a YouTube Downloader. You will be presented with several options. We are taking Tubemate for reference, but you can download other apps as well. Make sure you check all the reviews before downloading one.

Step 2: Download and complete the installation process.

Step 3: Locate the download button after you play a video. It will be at the bottom of the screen (green downwards arrow).

Step 4: Select the resolution of the video and download the file.

Step 5: Once the video is downloaded head back to the home screen and click on the 'Options' tab.

Step 6: You will get two more options including 'convert to MP3' and 'Save MP3'.

Step 7: Select the latter if you want to save the audio file on your smartphone's internal storage.

Step 8: Once the aforementioned steps are complete you are good to go.

