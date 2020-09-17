MV Master App Download For Jio Phone: How To Download MV Master App On Jio Phone? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

MV Master App is a popular video making app that lets you edit and make videos. The Chinese app was developed back in 2019 by Kwai, which a Tencent-backed company. Notably, the app is one of 118 recently banned apps, but it is still available on Play Store and App Store. As it is still available for download so you can use it after knowing all terms and conditions.

What Is MV Master App?

With this application, you can create short videos with music. It also allows you to use different images and you can share the videos on the social media platform. The app has 'Popular' and 'Local' options. Users can add movie songs with the Popular option, 'Local' options allow you to use your own recorded song in the video. The app weighs around 43MB in size and it has 50 million Indian users.

What Does It Offer?

· The applications let you add recorded music as well.

· You can also create high-quality videos on this app.

· Users also get different Festival Themes.

· It allows you to make videos without any charge.

Previously, we discussed how this application can be downloaded on Android phones. The application can also be downloaded by Jio Phone users. Here are details step by step to download the MV Master App on the Jio Phone.

How To Download MV Master App On Jio Phone?

Step 1: First you need to search the 'MV Master App Download' on your Jio Phone browser.

Step 2: Then you need to choose the 'MV Master Video Status maker'.

Step 3: Lastly, click on the 'Download APK' option. Finally, it is downloaded and Jio users can also follow the same way as Android phones to create videos.

