    How To Hide Apps In Oppo Mobiles: Here Is Step By Step Procedure

    Nowadays, smartphones are very necessary for our daily life as they have made our work easier. Due to this pandemic, school classes have taken up to e-learning. Parents often do not want to show some applications to their children. For that, you can hide the apps and use them as needed.

    How To Hide Apps In Oppo Mobiles

     

    Like Realme and Xiaomi, Oppo users can also easily hide their disliked apps. Oppo handsets have a number of pre-installed applications that many users may not like. So, here are the details step-by-step on how to clear apps from the home screen on your Oppo mobiles using the in-built feature.

    How To Hide Apps In Oppo Mobiles?

    Step 1: First you need to go 'Settings' and then click on the 'Security' option and select 'App Encryption'.

    Step 2: Then select the application you want to hide.

    Step 3: It will show you 'Enable Passcode Verification' options and then you need to set a number.

    Step 4: The access number must start and finish with #, the middle digit should only contain 1-16. Ex- #2222#.

    Step 5: After set your number, select the 'Done' option.

    Now let's take a look at how you can bring a hidden app back to the home page.

    Step 1: Open your Oppo phone's 'Dialer'

    Step 2: Then press the 4-digit number that you used earlier to hide the app. Now, you can see the app on your home page.

    Notably, these following steps can only be applicable to ColorOS 5.0 and above users. If you are using the older version, you will not get the feature.

    X