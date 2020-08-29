How To Hide Apps On Mi Smartphones News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi's MIUI launcher that is common seen on Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones has received an update recently. This update brings many new capabilities including the ability to hide apps. Previously, there was no option to hide apps on MIUI but now users can conceal the third-party apps on the home screen. Well, this ability is only available in the MIUI 10 onwards.

How To Hide Apps In Mi Smartphones

Well, the MIUI Launcher resembles iOS and misses out on an app drawer that is common on Android devices. The hidden apps can be accessed via App Lock under Settings. Follow the below steps to hide apps on MIUI.

Go to Settings → App Lock

You will get an option to hide the apps you need by clicking the toggle beside them

The hidden apps will be moved to the hidden folder

Once you hide an app, its home screen shortcut is also hidden but you cannot hide system apps

To access the hidden apps, spread two fingers on the home screen and you will be prompted to key in the App Lock password

Once you type the password, the hidden apps folder will be visible

Do note that the apps hidden on the MIUI Launcher will be moved to a folder on the home screen and this folder is now visible by default. The hidden folder can be seen by pinching out on the home screen as mentioned above. And, you cannot hide the system apps and only the third-party apps can be hidden.

This is a welcome move as it lets users hide sensitive apps such as banking, payment, and gallery apps. This will be very useful for many users who want to keep their information safe from prying eyes.

