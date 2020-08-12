Just In
Xiaomi MIUI 12 Update Available In India; List Of Supported Devices
Xiaomi MIUI 12 is the latest release from the company, available for many Xiaomi smartphones. To note, the MIUI update on the Xiaomi devices determines the performance more than the Android update. The latest MIUI 12 update is available for many smartphones like Mi 9, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, and more.
Xiaomi MIUI 12 Update: List Of Supported Devices
Although the Xiaomi MIUI 12 update was initially announced back in April, the stable update has made its way to the Indian market now. The Xiaomi MIUI 12 stable update brings with it many new features like improved user interface, enhanced dark mode on third-party apps, more. Many Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices have received the MIUI 12 update now. The list of devices that have the stable MIUI 12 build is detailed below:
1. Redmi 10X
2. Redmi 10X Pro
3. Redmi Note 8 Pro
4. Poco F1
5. Mi 9
6. Mi 9 Pro 5G
7. Mi 9 SE
8. Mi 9T Pro
9. Mi 10
10. Mi 10 Lite 5G
11. Redmi 9A
12. Redmi K20
13. Mi 8
14. Mi 8 Lite
15. Redmi 9
16. Redmi Note 7
17. Redmi Note 9S
18. Redmi K30 Pro
19. Redmi K30 4G
20. Redmi K30 5G
21. Redmi K30i 5G
22. Poco F2 Pro
23. Poco X2
24. Redmi Note 9
25. Mi Mix 3
26. Mi Mix 2S
27. Redmi K20 Pro
28. Redmi 6 Pro
29. Mi Note 10
30. Mi Note 10 Youth Edition
31. Mi Note 10 Lite Zoom
32. Redmi Note 7 Pro
33. Redmi Y2
Xiaomi MIUI 12 Update Features
The update followed MIUI 11 and Xiaomi's massive hardware push. The OS update brought in a lot of features that enhanced the UX. Some of the features of the MIUI 12 include a cleaner UI, improved navigational gestures, new animations, live wallpapers, always-on display designs, privacy indicators for the microphone, better location usage, improved camera performance, Picture-in-Picture update, and more.
Despite the ongoing anti-Chinese sentiment in India, a lot of users use Xiaomi devices. The MIUI 12 update is an important update for these users.
