ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi MIUI 12 Update Available In India; List Of Supported Devices

    By
    |

    Xiaomi MIUI 12 is the latest release from the company, available for many Xiaomi smartphones. To note, the MIUI update on the Xiaomi devices determines the performance more than the Android update. The latest MIUI 12 update is available for many smartphones like Mi 9, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, and more.

    Xiaomi MIUI 12 Update Available In India; List Of Supported Devices

     

    Xiaomi MIUI 12 Update: List Of Supported Devices

    Although the Xiaomi MIUI 12 update was initially announced back in April, the stable update has made its way to the Indian market now. The Xiaomi MIUI 12 stable update brings with it many new features like improved user interface, enhanced dark mode on third-party apps, more. Many Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices have received the MIUI 12 update now. The list of devices that have the stable MIUI 12 build is detailed below:

    1. Redmi 10X

    2. Redmi 10X Pro

    3. Redmi Note 8 Pro

    4. Poco F1

    5. Mi 9

    6. Mi 9 Pro 5G

    7. Mi 9 SE

    8. Mi 9T Pro

    9. Mi 10

    10. Mi 10 Lite 5G

    11. Redmi 9A

    12. Redmi K20

    13. Mi 8

    14. Mi 8 Lite

    15. Redmi 9

    16. Redmi Note 7

    17. Redmi Note 9S

    18. Redmi K30 Pro

    19. Redmi K30 4G

    20. Redmi K30 5G

    21. Redmi K30i 5G

    22. Poco F2 Pro

    23. Poco X2

    24. Redmi Note 9

    25. Mi Mix 3

    26. Mi Mix 2S

    27. Redmi K20 Pro

    28. Redmi 6 Pro

    29. Mi Note 10

    30. Mi Note 10 Youth Edition

    31. Mi Note 10 Lite Zoom

    32. Redmi Note 7 Pro

    33. Redmi Y2

    Xiaomi MIUI 12 Update Features

    The update followed MIUI 11 and Xiaomi's massive hardware push. The OS update brought in a lot of features that enhanced the UX. Some of the features of the MIUI 12 include a cleaner UI, improved navigational gestures, new animations, live wallpapers, always-on display designs, privacy indicators for the microphone, better location usage, improved camera performance, Picture-in-Picture update, and more.

     

    Despite the ongoing anti-Chinese sentiment in India, a lot of users use Xiaomi devices. The MIUI 12 update is an important update for these users.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news smartphones xiaomi miui
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 15:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 12, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X