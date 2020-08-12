Xiaomi MIUI 12 Update Available In India; List Of Supported Devices News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi MIUI 12 is the latest release from the company, available for many Xiaomi smartphones. To note, the MIUI update on the Xiaomi devices determines the performance more than the Android update. The latest MIUI 12 update is available for many smartphones like Mi 9, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, and more.

Xiaomi MIUI 12 Update: List Of Supported Devices

Although the Xiaomi MIUI 12 update was initially announced back in April, the stable update has made its way to the Indian market now. The Xiaomi MIUI 12 stable update brings with it many new features like improved user interface, enhanced dark mode on third-party apps, more. Many Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices have received the MIUI 12 update now. The list of devices that have the stable MIUI 12 build is detailed below:

1. Redmi 10X

2. Redmi 10X Pro

3. Redmi Note 8 Pro

4. Poco F1

5. Mi 9

6. Mi 9 Pro 5G

7. Mi 9 SE

8. Mi 9T Pro

9. Mi 10

10. Mi 10 Lite 5G

11. Redmi 9A

12. Redmi K20

13. Mi 8

14. Mi 8 Lite

15. Redmi 9

16. Redmi Note 7

17. Redmi Note 9S

18. Redmi K30 Pro

19. Redmi K30 4G

20. Redmi K30 5G

21. Redmi K30i 5G

22. Poco F2 Pro

23. Poco X2

24. Redmi Note 9

25. Mi Mix 3

26. Mi Mix 2S

27. Redmi K20 Pro

28. Redmi 6 Pro

29. Mi Note 10

30. Mi Note 10 Youth Edition

31. Mi Note 10 Lite Zoom

32. Redmi Note 7 Pro

33. Redmi Y2

Xiaomi MIUI 12 Update Features

The update followed MIUI 11 and Xiaomi's massive hardware push. The OS update brought in a lot of features that enhanced the UX. Some of the features of the MIUI 12 include a cleaner UI, improved navigational gestures, new animations, live wallpapers, always-on display designs, privacy indicators for the microphone, better location usage, improved camera performance, Picture-in-Picture update, and more.

Despite the ongoing anti-Chinese sentiment in India, a lot of users use Xiaomi devices. The MIUI 12 update is an important update for these users.

