MIUI Launcher Alpha Build For Global ROM Adds App Drawer To Xiaomi Devices

Xiaomi rolled out the App Drawer to the MIUI Launcher sometime last year but it was limited only to the Chinese version of the custom ROM. Recently, the launcher received an update and it brings the App sharing shortcuts and App shortcuts to it. And, it looks like these will be rolled out to the users of the global ROM as well.

Going by a recent report, the MIUI Launcher Alpha version of the Global ROM just surfaced online. What's interesting about this is that it brings the app drawer to Xiaomi smartphones. However, the App Drawer is not enabled by default on the Xiaomi devices and it requires adjusting the Home Screen settings.

Xiaomi MIUI Launcher Global ROM

The app drawer feature is available for the Xiaomi's MIUI Launcher Alpha version of the Global ROM as an APK file and you need to download the same from here to enjoy using in on your smartphone. Unfortunately, there is no option to understand what the company is planning to roll out in terms of the App Drawer feature for the sable global version of MIUI.

Currently, those Xiaomi users who can download the APK file of the alpha build of the MIUI Launcher will be able to run MIUI and give a shot at the same. Since it is not a stable version, we can expect some bugs and crashes here and there that could not be suitable for everyday use.

The latest MIUI Launcher iteration is a tad closer to the POCO launcher app, which comes with features such as app categories, suggestions, a search bar underneath the app drawer, home screen layout, and the ability to change the icon size.

MIUI 12: What To Expect?

Recently, Xiaomi confirmed that it is working on the next iteration of its custom ROM, which is MIUI 12. It has also let out the logo of the upcoming iteration. It is likely to bring improved features such as a system-wide dark theme across the system including third-party apps.

As it is the 10th-anniversary MIUI custom skin edition, the company is likely to bring various interesting features. It is believed that MIUI 12 could be a major improvement in terms of performance and speed.

