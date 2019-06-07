How To Reach LG Customer Care Service on WhatsApp For All Your Queries Features oi-Rohit Arora

To strengthen its customer service in India for consumers, LG Electronics has collaborated with Infobip to enable WhatsApp Business Solution for its after sales service. As a part of the new partnership, LG consumers (across the product portfolio) will now be able to use WhatsApp to message LG customer care for instant responses. A two-way dialogue will be setup to resolve consumer's queries.

LG says that service will help the company to connect better with the customers not just in the metro cities, but also across India. Notably, WhatsApp is a widely used platform across the country and LG plans to set up the messaging app as a one point solution for the company's consumers. LG aims to serve the consumer base better with the new initiative. The service has already went live on June 1, 2019 and ensures a real time update of the service requests from the company's consumer base in India.

The WhatsApp number for all the service requests and product related queries is - +91 9711709999.

In addition to discuss the queries on WhatsApp, you can also do the following:

1) You can share Installation requests of LG's Air conditioners, refrigerators and televisions on the platform.

2) Consumers can also register complaints related to products and real scenarios to receive easy solutions on-the-go.

3) You can also send texts on the LG's WhatsApp consumer service number to know about key features of a product.

4) Responses to simple inquiries such as finding a nearby brand shop location can also be received by just sending a text message.

As noted, LG Electronics has a big presence in consumer electronics in the Indian market. The company's smartphone business has taken a hit but the brand enjoys a good response in TV, Refrigerator and Air conditioners market. LG recently unveiled 54 new AC models with 5 and 3-star rating from the Bureau Energy Efficiency (BEE).

These 'Made in India' LG's Dual-Inverter ACs are technologically upgraded and much more energy efficient versions of regular air conditioners. The new LG ACs come with high temperature cooling score of 5. Let's find out why it makes much more sense to buy a dual-inverter AC in the year 2019. You can read and watch more about LG's new ACs on our website.

We have also come across news that the company is planning to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market. As per a report, the new smartphone will be unveiled under the 'W' series moniker, which will be an online-only series. The leaked renders hints towards a triple-lens camera setup. It will be interesting to see how consumers in the Indian market who have grown fond of Chinese smartphones respond to a new budget LG smartphone. We are also quite excited to test out the new LG smartphone to see what the veteran brand has now to offer to consumers.