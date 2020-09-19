How to Remove Primary Bank Account From Paytm | How to Deregister UPI From Paytm Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Paytm users were in for a shock on Friday as the service was banned from Google Play Store for violating Google's guidelines. However, Paytm is now back on the Play Store. Despite its entry back to the Play Store, if you want to remove your primary bank account from the service, then you can do it at any time.

How To Change Primary Bank Account On Paytm

Well, the primary bank account is the one that you add when you install the digital wallet. You will be asked to add your bank account number that will be linked to your Paytm UPI. The app will consider this as the default bank account number.

On the other hand, if you add multiple bank accounts to Paytm, then the app lets you choose your primary account through which you need to make the transactions. However, it lets you change or remove this primary bank account number as mentioned below.

Steps To Change Primary Bank Account In Paytm

These steps will let you change the primary bank account in Paytm.

Firstly, open the Paytm app on your smartphone or any other device

Now, tap on your Profile icon and click on Settings

Once you open Settings, go to Payment Settings

Open Saved Payment Details

You will see the list of all bank account numbers registered on the app and the existing primary account

Now, choose the primary bank account you want to add for Paytm UPI and confirm the same

Steps To Remove Primary Bank Account In Paytm

To remove the primary bank account on Paytm, you need to follow the below-mentioned steps.

Open the Paytm app on your smartphone or any other device

Tap in the Profile icon and click on Settings

Once you open Settings, go to Payment Settings

Open Saved Payment Details

You will see the list of all bank account numbers registered on the app and the existing primary account

Select the bank account number registered on Paytm UPI

Tap on Remove bank option

As soon as you remove the primary bank account on Paytm, the service will ask you to set up another primary account. It is your choice to either change or remove the primary bank account on Paytm and it can be done in a few minutes.

Best Mobiles in India