Is Paytm Banned in India | Why Paytm is Not Working Today

Recently, the Ministry of Information and Technology issued a ban on the 118 Chinese apps in the wake of the border tensions between India and China. The reasons for the same are the risks associated with integrity, sovereignty, and security. Following the ban, a slew of household apps such as PUBG Mobile were banned.

This raised doubts if Paytm will be banned in India as it is backed by substantial Chinese investment. The company was founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma and got massive funding from Ant Financials, which is an ally of Alibaba Group based in China.

Paytm, one of the leading digital payment apps has vanished from the Google Play Store. The app owned by One97 Communications Ltd. is currently invisible on the Play Store while the other apps such as Paytm Money, Paytm for Business, and Paytm Mall are still available for download on the Play Store.

Though Paytm is not available for Android right now, it is still available on the Apple App Store. The company has announced the same via Twitter as seen in the tweet embedded below.

Dear Paytm'ers,



Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon.



All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

Why Paytm Is Banned In India?

Apparently, Google has removed the Paytm app from the Play Store citing the company's new rules related to online gambling. Google states that it doesn't allow any online casinos or back unregulated gambling apps that involve in sports betting. This includes even if the app leads users to external websites that let them take part in paid tournaments to win cash prize or money.

As soon as the guidelines were detailed by Suzanne Frey, the Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy at Google, the Paytm app has been removed from the Play Store. Notably, the app has been removed as it violates these policies and it might once again make it to the Play Store if the developor makes it compliant with the guidelines. In the case of repetitive policy violations, the company will take serious actions including the termination of Google Play Developer accounts.

