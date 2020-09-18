ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Is Paytm Banned in India | Why Paytm is Not Working Today

    By
    |

    Recently, the Ministry of Information and Technology issued a ban on the 118 Chinese apps in the wake of the border tensions between India and China. The reasons for the same are the risks associated with integrity, sovereignty, and security. Following the ban, a slew of household apps such as PUBG Mobile were banned.

    Is Paytm Banned in India | Why Paytm is Not Working Today

     

    This raised doubts if Paytm will be banned in India as it is backed by substantial Chinese investment. The company was founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma and got massive funding from Ant Financials, which is an ally of Alibaba Group based in China.

    Paytm, one of the leading digital payment apps has vanished from the Google Play Store. The app owned by One97 Communications Ltd. is currently invisible on the Play Store while the other apps such as Paytm Money, Paytm for Business, and Paytm Mall are still available for download on the Play Store.

    Though Paytm is not available for Android right now, it is still available on the Apple App Store. The company has announced the same via Twitter as seen in the tweet embedded below.

    Why Paytm Is Banned In India?

    Apparently, Google has removed the Paytm app from the Play Store citing the company's new rules related to online gambling. Google states that it doesn't allow any online casinos or back unregulated gambling apps that involve in sports betting. This includes even if the app leads users to external websites that let them take part in paid tournaments to win cash prize or money.

     

    As soon as the guidelines were detailed by Suzanne Frey, the Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy at Google, the Paytm app has been removed from the Play Store. Notably, the app has been removed as it violates these policies and it might once again make it to the Play Store if the developor makes it compliant with the guidelines. In the case of repetitive policy violations, the company will take serious actions including the termination of Google Play Developer accounts.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: paytm news apps
    Story first published: Friday, September 18, 2020, 15:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X