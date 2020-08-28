Paytm Pay Day Sale 2020 Discounts On Smartphones, Laptops, Accessories And More

Having said that, below is a list of offers and deals that you can get from Paytm Mall right now.

Up To 30% Off On Smartphones

Paytm Pay Day sale 2020 offers attractive discounts and offers on a range of smartphones. During this sale, you can get up to 30% discount on smartphones from various brands. Check out the offers and get your favorite smartphone.

Up To 30% Off On Feature Phones

Features phones are not extinct and still sell quite well among the specific set of users. Eventually, the ongoing Paytm sale provides numerous discounts and offers on a range of feature phones across brands including the ones with 4G connectivity support.

Up To 40% Off On Tablets

Are you looking for a tablet to handle your work from home or online education? In that case, Paytm Pay Day sale is the right time as it lists some bestselling tablets at up to 40% discount, making it the right time to buy one.

Up To 40% Off On Refurbished Gadgets

Refurbished gadgets are gaining traction for many reasons and have become popular even among online shoppers. Having said that, Paytm is also selling refurbished gadgets for the interested buyers. If you want to buy one, then you can get up to 40% discount on the same.

Up To 30% Off On Smart Bands

Smart bands and fitness trackers are a rage right now and almost everyone wants to use one. There is a collection of brands selling such wearable devices at lucrative discounts on Paytm. Check out the same if you want to upgrade your smart band.

Headphones And Speakers Starting From Rs. 379

Headphones and speakers come in a slew of models and you can get your hands on one starting from as low as Rs. 379. If you want to upgrade your headphones or speaker, then you shouldn't miss this sale period.

Storage Devices Starting From Rs. 299

Storage devices such as pen drives, hard disk drives, solid state drives, etc. are available at discount during the ongoing Paytm Pay Day sale 2020. You can upgrade to one such storage device starting from Rs. 299.

Mobile Accessories Starting From Rs. 99

These days, smartphones are a complete package only when used with the right set of accessories such as screen protectors, back covers, and much more. Realizing the same, here we have listed some of best mobile accessories available from Rs. 99.

Computer Accessories Starting From Rs. 99

Accessories are not only limited to smartphones as even laptops and PCs have their own set of accessories. Having said that, you can upgrade to the right computer accessories you want from the Paytm Pay Day sale.