    Paytm Mall Freedom Sale 2020: Discounts And Offers On Smartphones

    By
    |

    Paytm has kickstarted its Freedom festive season sale a few days ahead of India's 74th Independence Day. The mobile payment platform is hosting 'Paytm Mall Freedom Sale Discount' with exciting offers, discounts and cashbacks on smartphones, laptops and a variety of consumer electronic items.

    Paytm Mall Freedom Sale 2020 On Smartphones
     

    We at GizBot has found some good discounts and cashback offers on mobile devices from all leading smartphone brands in India including Samsung, Xioami, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus and Realme. The following list will help you find the perfect smartphone at the best possible price on the Paytm festive season sale.

    53% Off On Mi Mix 2 6 GB 128 GB Black (Paytm Cashback Offers worth Rs. 5,000)

    Offer Available On Paytm mall
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
    • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 12MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G LTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery
    10% Off On Redmi 8A Dual 2 GB 32 GB Sea Blue (Paytm Cashback Offers worth Rs. 5,000)
     

    Offer Available On Paytm mall
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    20% Off On Vivo Y91i (offers worth Rs. 5,000)

    Offer Available On Paytm mall
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera, f/1.8 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh battery
    21% Off On Vivo Y12 Paytm Cashback Offers worth Rs. 5,000)

    Offer Available On Paytm mall
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    17% Off On OPPO F15 (Paytm Cashback Offers worth Rs. 5,000)

    Offer Available On Paytmmall
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC 3.0 fast charging
    6% Off On OnePlus 7T Pro (Paytm Cashback Offers worth Rs. 5,000)

    Offer Available On Paytm mall
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4080mAh battery
    13% Off On Samsung Galaxy M11

    Offer Available On Paytm mall
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT Infinity-O display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Realme X (Paytm Cashback Offers worth Rs. 5,000)

    Offer Available On Paytm mall
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging
    OnePlus 7T (Paytm Cashback Offers worth Rs. 5,000)

    Offer Available On Paytm mall
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3800mAh battery
    5% Off On Vivo S1 Pro (Paytm Cashback Offers worth Rs. 5,000)

    Offer Available On Paytm mall
    Key Specs

    • 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP (primary with f/1.8 aperture) + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery
    8% Off On OPPO Reno4 Pro (Paytm Cashback Offers worth Rs. 5,000)

    Offer Available On Paytm mall
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz AMOLED 90Hz curved display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
    • Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera + 2MP + 2MP mono camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    13% Off On Samsung Galaxy A51

    Offer Available On Paytm mall
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    OPPO Reno 2F (Paytm Cashback Offers worth Rs. 5,000)

    Offer Available On Paytm mall
    Key Specs

    • 6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen
    • 2.1GHz Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP Selfie Camera
    • Face Unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, August 14, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
