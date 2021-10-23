How To Track A Phone? Simple Steps For Phone Tracking

How To Track A Phone Number Using IMEI Number?

The IMEI number on a phone is one of the key identities of the device. The IMEI number is what helps find your phone in case you lose it. The IMEI portal can be used to track down your phone, which is how the police find the stolen or lost phone. Since every phone has a unique IMEI number, it can be found or tracked using it.

How To Track A Phone Number For Free?

Today, there's an app for everything! There are several phone tracking apps on Google Play and the App Store that help you track your phone. For this, you will need to enter your phone number provided by your network provider. In case you've lost your phone, your sim could be discarded and this method could be rendered useless.

How To Track A Phone Location?

Today, both Android and iOS platforms offer easy ways to find your phone's location. On an Android phone, you can track a phone's location using Google Maps. You can also use Find My Device on Android and Find My Phone on iPhone to track your location. You will need to enter the required credentials to track the phone's location.

How To Track A Phone That's Turned Off?

You can track a phone that's turned off only on an iPhone. Here you have a feature called Bluetooth location that enables you to find your iPhone. Whether the iPhone battery died or if it isn't connected to the internet - you can still track the phone's location. Do note, this is possible only on an iPhone.

How To Track A Phone Without Data Connection?

This is possible on both Android and iPhone units. Several mapping apps can still track a phone without a data network. This is because the GPS sensor on our phone has two methods to track our location, which includes Assisted GPS that uses the location of a nearby cell town when you're not connected to a data network. With this, you can track a phone without a data connection.

How To Track A Phone Call Location?

Once again, there are apps for this. You can track a phone call location via an app. The app here uses the phone's IMEI number and GPS to find the location of a phone call. Here, the apps make use of the nearest cell phone tower that was used to make the phone call. This enables one to track the phone call location.

How To Track A Phone Using Google Maps?

As mentioned earlier, you can track a phone using Google Maps on your Android phone. But for this, you will first need to find the Find My Device app, which helps in tracking a phone. There are a few pre-requisites here though, for instance, you need to log in to your Google account that's linked to your phone.

Overall, tracking your phone isn't that complicated. However, to keep everyone safe, you will need to provide a couple of key information to track a phone. The IMEI number, your phone number, the linked account, and other such details are crucial to track a phone. Since only users/owners have these details, it helps to stay safe and protected despite easy ways to track a phone. These steps come in quite handy when you lost a phone and need to find it!