IndusInd Bank FASTag Recharge: How to Apply and Recharge IndusInd FASTag Online Features oi-Vivek

Don't you just hate the long queues at highway tolls, especially when you are on a weekend trip? Govt of India recently introduced mandatory FASTag in India, which is an electronic toll collection system, offered by almost every major bank in India.

A car or any vehicle fitted with a FASTag can pass through a toll without making a stop, and the payment will be deducted from your FASTag account. If you own an account in IndusInd Bank, then, here is how you can apply for FASTag and can recharge the same using your bank account.

How To Apply For IndusInd FASTag?

IndusInd customers can get FASTag by applying online. To apply, go to IndusInd official site and click on apply for FASTag. Just like every other FASTag, the IndusInd FASTag also uses RFID technology and comes with five years of validity.

It also supports SMS alert, where, the user will instantly get an SMS if there is a transaction linked to the IndusInd FASTag. As per the price, one has to pay a one-time joining fee of Rs. 100 and a reissuance of Rs. 100, both including GST and other taxes.

How To Recharge IndusInd FASTag?

There are two ways of recharging an IndusInd FASTag. The first and easiest method is available for CASA customers, where the IndusInd FASTag card will be automatically recharged using a bank account. Similarly, it also offers an option to recharge the IndusInd FASTag using net banking, credit, and debit cards.

IndusInd FASTag users can get a detailed statement by logging into the FASTag customer portal for free of cost. Using either way, one can easily recharge IndusInd FASTag with ease. Do note that, depending on the vehicle, there is a minimum recharge amount. Ex: a Car/Jeep/Van (VC4) has a minimum recharge amount of Rs. 200, while the minimum recharge amount for Light Commercial vehicle 2-Axle (VC5) is Rs. 150.

Apply For IndusInd FASTag HereRecharge IndusInd FASTag Here

Best Mobiles in India