How To Recharge IDBI FASTag Online Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Following the announcement from the Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari last month that all vehicles in India should have FASTags from January 1, 2021 onwards, it has become mandatory. This move comes as an effort to enable seamless movement of traffic throughout the toll plazas all over the country.

FASTag helps drivers at toll plazas to pay cash instantly without waiting in a queue. They can do this by paying money directly from the bank. Already, FASTag has teamed up with over 20 banks to facilitate the same. This can be done via banks, UPI or e-wallets. While we have already seen how to recharge FASTag from Google Pay, PhonePe, and BHIM UPI, here we have shown how to recharge IDBI FASTag online.

How To Recharge IDBI FASTag Online

Well, the joining fee for IDBI FASTag is Rs. 100. It can be recharged from modes such as I-net Banking, NEFT/RTGS, UPI, credit card, debit card, cheque, cash and more. To recharge via UPI, can use the UPI ID netc.vrn@idbi. Here are the steps to recharge IDBI FASTag online.

Step 1: Login www.idbibank.in/fastag with your username and password.

Step 2: Go to Payments for Recharge account.

Step 3: Select Tag/CUG wallet recharge and choose the payment made as per your preference.

Step 4: Choose from one of the above options that are available.

Step 5: Accept the terms and conditions and make payment.

Before you recharge your IDBI FASTag online, you need to know that there will be fees and taxes as applicable. There will be a convenience fee will be applicable for online recharges as well. The deposit rates would be applicable as per the vehicle class and it will be refunded when you close the FASTag account.

Best Mobiles in India