How To Recharge FASTag Via PhonePe, Google Pay, BHIM

Recently, the Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari announced that all vehicles in India should have FASTags from January 1, 2021 onwards. This move comes amid the government's efforts to enable seamless movement of traffic throughout the toll plazas all over the country.

FASTag helps drivers at toll plazas to pay cash instantly without waiting in a queue. They can do this by paying money directly from the bank. Already, FASTag has teamed up with over 20 banks to facilitate the same. This can be done via banks, UPI or e-wallets. Let's take a look at how to recharge FASTag from Google Pay, PhonePe, and BHIM UPI.

How To Recharge FASTag Using PhonePe

To recharge FASTag using PhonePe, you need to follow the below-mentioned steps.

Open the PhonePe app and click on the FASTag icon.

From the list of issuing banks, choose your FASTag issuing bank.

Enter all the required details.

Make the payment to recharge your FASTag.

How To Recharge FASTag Using Paytm

To recharge FASTag using Paytm, you need to follow the below-mentioned steps.

Open Google Pay and choose New.

From the menu, click on More and choose FASTag recharge.

Choose your FASTag issuing bank.

Recharge your FASTag by providing all the details and make the payment.

How To Recharge FASTag Using BHIM

To recharge FASTag using BHIM, you need to follow the below-mentioned steps.

Open BHIM app and choose Send from the home screen.

Enter the NETC FASTag UPI ID.

Enter the recharge amount and the PIN to recharge your FASTag.

That's it! You can recharge FASTag instantly from your smartphone and travel through toll plazas conveniently.

