Just In
- 20 min ago How To Get 1.5GB Data Per Day From Airtel, Vi, And Reliance Jio
-
- 25 min ago Amazon Quiz Answers For December 27: Play And Win HP Omen Gaming Laptop
- 36 min ago Realme Buds Air 2, Smart Bulbs Tipped To Launch In Q1 2021 As Part Of AIoT Expansion
- 5 hrs ago Week 52, 2020 Launch Roundup: Amazfit GTS 2, OPPO Reno5 4G, HUAWEI Nova 8 Pro, Vivo V20 (2021) And More
Don't Miss
- News Saradha scam: WB IPS officer’s questioning sought
- Automobiles FASTag Becomes Mandatory From January 2021 For All Vehicles: Here Is A Quick Reminder
- Education CBSE Board Exams 2021: CBSE Board Exam Dates To Be Announced At 6 PM On December 31
- Movies Salman Khan Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About The Superstar That Only His Die-Hard Fans Would Know
- Finance Know the Risks Involved in Investing in Bank Fixed Deposits
- Sports India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2: Mitchell Starc strikes to end Rishabh Pant's knock for 29
- Travel 10 Best New Year Destinations In Karnataka
- Lifestyle 11 Vitamin A Rich Foods For Pregnant Women
How To Recharge FASTag Via PhonePe, Google Pay, BHIM
Recently, the Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari announced that all vehicles in India should have FASTags from January 1, 2021 onwards. This move comes amid the government's efforts to enable seamless movement of traffic throughout the toll plazas all over the country.
FASTag helps drivers at toll plazas to pay cash instantly without waiting in a queue. They can do this by paying money directly from the bank. Already, FASTag has teamed up with over 20 banks to facilitate the same. This can be done via banks, UPI or e-wallets. Let's take a look at how to recharge FASTag from Google Pay, PhonePe, and BHIM UPI.
How To Recharge FASTag Using PhonePe
To recharge FASTag using PhonePe, you need to follow the below-mentioned steps.
- Open the PhonePe app and click on the FASTag icon.
- From the list of issuing banks, choose your FASTag issuing bank.
- Enter all the required details.
- Make the payment to recharge your FASTag.
How To Recharge FASTag Using Paytm
To recharge FASTag using Paytm, you need to follow the below-mentioned steps.
- Open Google Pay and choose New.
- From the menu, click on More and choose FASTag recharge.
- Choose your FASTag issuing bank.
- Recharge your FASTag by providing all the details and make the payment.
How To Recharge FASTag Using BHIM
To recharge FASTag using BHIM, you need to follow the below-mentioned steps.
- Open BHIM app and choose Send from the home screen.
- Enter the NETC FASTag UPI ID.
- Enter the recharge amount and the PIN to recharge your FASTag.
That's it! You can recharge FASTag instantly from your smartphone and travel through toll plazas conveniently.
-
24,990
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
49,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
45,025
-
37,165
-
45,060
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000
-
38,000
-
30,999
-
11,999
-
9,999