How To Look For Beds, Oxygen Cylinders And More On Twitter Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recent days have been quite chaotic in India as people are desperately running in search of COVID-related leads such as beds and oxygen cylinders. Also, many are looking out for meals for patients, commute to and from the hospitals, and more help of many sorts. As of today, the country recorded a whopping 3.45 lakh cases in 24 hours and indicates that a major crisis is to follow.

As there is an increase in the number of cases and people losing their battle, many are in search of information. It has become highly challenging to find useful and reliable information as there is a lot of misinformation and unverified details spreading across social media. The microblogging site Twitter is one such source that offers verified information but you need to do a nuanced search to get to know the details you want to know.

Advanced Search Feature On Twitter

Twitter has come up with an advanced search feature, which helps users look for their requirements. This feature lets them narrow down to place, hashtags, and recent tweets posted. It is important for users to note that they should search more specifically to find accurate and helpful information.

Also, there is a hashtag #Covid19IndiaHelp that will let users lookout for information faster on the social media channel. The platform notes that the advanced search option can help users filter for fields such as the time period, a specific hashtag or tweets from specific accounts to get the most helpful information.

How To Search For Beds, Oxygen Cylinders On Twitter

If you want to search for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and other COVID-19 resources on Twitter and get the most helpful and useful information, then here we detail how you can use the new advanced search feature to get the information you want.

Firstly, open Twitter.

In the Advanced Search, type the resource you are looking for. It can include hashtags such as #verified to get the verified posts about resources. Also, it is possible to choose the language as per your preference.

You can filter dates to find recent and updated information than scrolling through the pool of information available in front of you. If you want only tweets, then you can filter it to show only the tweets from the last 24 hours by selecting the time period or setting the date. Do keep in mind there is a lot of outdated information out there and choosing a time period will be helpful.

You can also get information that you want from relevant accounts.

It is possible to choose to hide the replies of any tweet or view only a particular tweet you want to with the help of the advanced search feature.

You can also ensure that the search you are carrying out shows tweets that have a particular engagement level. You can add a filter for minimum replies, minimum retweets, and minimum likes as well.

Once you add the filters on fields you need, you can hit Search.

This way, you will get the right information that you want without any unverified and dated details that will make the situation even more chaotic.

Best Mobiles in India