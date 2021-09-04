Just In
Teacher’s Day 2021: How To Download And Send Teacher’s Day WhatsApp Stickers
Like all celebrations since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Teacher's Day is also going to be virtual this year. However, there are many social networking platforms out there that come to our rescue during tough times. These include Facebook, WhatsApp and others. These platforms let us stay connected to our teachers this Teacher's Day while we are in the era of online education. To make the wishes more lively, you can send Teacher's Day stickers on WhatsApp.
How To Send Teacher's Day WhatsApp Stickers On Android
You can follow the simple steps mentioned here to send Teacher's Day stickers on WhatsApp. Check out these steps from below.
Step 1: Open the Google Play Store and search for Teacher's Day stickers for WhatsApp. You will be redirected to the results page with many options and these include apps to send personalized messages, images, and more.
Step 2: Select the app that you like and download it. Now, grant access to WhatsApp to the newly downloaded app. Also, WhatsApp will ask for permission and you need to grant it.
Step 3: You will be able to see the new stickers pack on WhatsApp by clicking on the '+' icon in the emojis tab within a conversation, be it individual or group.
Step 4: You can now send the Teacher's Day WhatsApp stickers to your teachers and mentors.
How To Send Teacher's Day WhatsApp Stickers On iOS
It is slightly different to send Teacher's Day stickers on WhatsApp from your iOS device. You can follow the below-mentioned steps to do the same on iOS.
Firstly, there are no Teacher's Day stickers on the Apple App Store. You could find a few sticker packs, but they would be limited for Teacher's Day wishes. Do keep in mind that you can custom-make the Teacher's Day WhatsApp stickers using the Sticker Maker app from the App Store. With this, you can select the image from your Photos app, which is converted to a sticker. Next, you'll need to provide permission to WhatsApp to use the new sticker. Once done, you can share the custom-made Teacher's Day stickers to your teachers.
Alternatively, you can forward a few Teacher's Day stickers from your Android device to your iOS device and share these with your teachers.
