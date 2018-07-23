How to delete your Instagram account permanently

How many time did you check your Instagram account during a day? If you are a social media freak then you must be investing your most of the time on Instagram. But, there are many people who just don't want to see what's happening there in others social life.

If you are one of them and want to delete your Instagram account permanently then you are at right place. We will tell you some simple steps to permanently deactivate your account. But sure you make up your mind before deleting your account.

Note: Once your account will be deleted permanently, then you won't be able to sign up again with the same username, neither you can add the same username to another account. Moreover, it's impossible to reactivate your deleted account.

There are two ways of deleting your Instagram account, one is temporary which can be retrieved at any time after deactivating and another is permanent, which is a final goodbye to your Instagram account.

How to delete Instagram account temporarily

First of all, you have to log in to your Instagram account on the Instagram app, or you can also use the browser to do the same. Now, you need to tap or click on the user icon which you can see on the top right corner of the app. From there you have to select Edit Profile.

Now you have to scroll down a bit where you can see an option called 'Temporarily disable my account' then tap or click on the bottom. Now you have to drop-down the menu next to 'Why are you disabling your account?' and you have to choose a reason, it can be anything.

After that, the app will ask you your password to confirm that it's you who is deleting your account. Now, you have to click on the Temporarily Disable Account.

How to delete an Instagram account permanently

Here also you have to log into your account first, but this you can do it with your Instagram app. For this, you must be needing a PC, after logging in you have to go to the Delete Your Account page, which you'll find by pasting this link on your URL, https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/accounts/remove/request/permanent/

You have to enter the drop-down menu next to 'Why are you deleting your account?' and choose a reason.

You have to re-enter your password when prompted. And the final click on the 'Permanently delete my account' will delete your account forever.