How to download Google Plus data before it shuts down

Google recently announced that it is going to shut down its Google Plus account from April 2. Here's how you can save your precious data.

    Last week search giant Google has officially announced that the company was shutting down the Google Plus accounts on April 2, 2019. Google suggests that consumers should download all their Google data before April because the company is going to delete everything from all the accounts.

    How to download Google Plus data before it shuts down

     

    "On April 2nd, your Google+ account and any Google+ pages you created will be shut down and we will begin deleting content from consumer Google+ accounts," Google said in a blog post.

    However, the company assured that the photos and video will be backed up on Google photos automatically. From February 4 no one will be able to create a new account on Google Plus.

    Here's how you can download your Google+ data

    First, you need to log in to your Google+ account, then go to the 'Download your data' page from where the Google+ data will be pre-selected.

    Click on the Next button, then choose a file type. Then you have to choose how you want your data delivered to you. Then you need to click on Click 'Create archive'.

    Steps to download specific Google+ data

    • Sign in to your Google+ account
    • Go to the 'Download your data' page.
    • Click the 'Down' arrow (↓) next to the type of content you want to download - Google+ Stream etc.
    • Click 'Select specific data'.
    • Select what you want to download.
    • Click OK.
    • Click Next.
    • Choose a type of file.
    • Select how you want your data delivered.
    • Click 'Create archive'.

    In case you have deleted your Google+ account of the page, the photos and videos will be still there in your Album Archive. You can still download this content from the above-given steps.

    "If you sign in to sites and apps using the Google+ Sign-In button, these buttons will stop working in the coming weeks but, in some cases, may be replaced by a Google Sign-In button. You'll still be able to sign in with your Google Account wherever you see Google Sign-In buttons," according to Google blog post.

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
