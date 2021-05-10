How To Enable BSNL IPv6 Services For Bharat Fibre Connection How To oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has added 1 million customers in the recent times. Besides, the company has improved its internet services in almost all circles after many people became dependent on a stable internet. However, to add more users, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has now enabled IPv6 services to its Bharat Fibre services.

The IPv6 services will help BSNL customers to get a better speed. Internet Protocol version 6 is the latest version and the successor of IPv4. It is designed to offer better security and improved performance. Earlier, BSNL used to provide IPv4 services to its FTTH customers.

The BSNL team has executed IPv6 addresses for all new and existing customers who have opted for its broadband network gateway device. Notably, BNG or broadband network gateway devices are designed for terminating traffic. This router can offer services internet, telephone, and Internet Protocol Television through a single connection.

To configure IPv6 in your FTTH optical network terminal you have to look for these steps. Most of the websites are compatible with the IPv6 services so that users will get good browsing speed. However, to use IPv6 in your BSNL Bharat Fibre FTTH connection, you have to make some changes in the WAN settings. First, you need to change the internet connection to IPv6 as it is configured to the earlier one.

Now, you have to change the LAN IP address and tap on the profile. Then, you have to click on DHCPv6 Mode and now, you have to allow Router - Advertisement (RA) messages. This will help to route the whole configuration. It is done, you have completed the whole configuration process and you are allowed to use the services.

Why Is BSNL Launching New Offers During Pandemic?

It is worth mentioning that BSNL is not good enough in offering telecom services in the country as it is primarily dependent on the 3G network for revenues. On the other hand, private players received approval from the DoT for 5G trials.

However, BSNL's broadband services are far better and affordable than private players, which is why it has become aggressive and launching dozens of benefits these days.

