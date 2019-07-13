How To Stop Auto-Deduction On Apple Store or iTunes Purchases How To oi-Karan Sharma

If you're an iPhone user then you must have witnessed the issue of getting charged for iTunes automatically. This happens because the setting is always automatic by default. However, Some recent App Store and iTunes Store purchases might be eligible for a refund if the item doesn't work as expected or can't be used.

Users can ask for a refund on App Store or iTunes Store purchases within 90 days of the purchase date through their purchase history. If your problem is with a recurring charge, here's how you can cancel your subscription and ask for a refund:

First and foremost, you have to view your purchase history, which can be accessed through the Settings menu on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or iTunes on Mac or a PC. You can also visit reportaproblem.apple.com.

Once you've done that, find the order for which you want to request a refund, and then follow the directions for the device that you're using.

Tap on the Total Billed at the bottom of the order, and then tap the specific item.

If you are using a Mac or a PC, you need to click 'More' below the price of the item.

Tap or click 'Report a Problem' below the item's details. This will open a browser window where you can report the problem.

You also need to choose a reason before asking for a refund. Based on the information Apple might provide a refund directly, or might deny the request based on refund eligibility.

If You Can't Find The Item

If you can't find an item in your purchase then make sure you're signed in with the same Apple ID that was used to make the purchase. Make sure that amount is not charged from your payment method for your family member's purchase.

In some cases, purchases older than 90 days aren't eligible for refunds. So make sure to check the terms and conditions before the purchase.

If none of the aforementioned steps are working for you, then you can simply call the Apple care and ask them for the refund explaining your problem. Also, do remove your card details if you don't want to get charged again and again.

