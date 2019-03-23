3 effective ways to stream Apple Music online sans iTunes Music lekhaka-Vishnu sasidharan Apple Music is a premium music streaming service

iTunes is not an easy app to use because of features stacked one on top of the other over the years. And because of this, streaming Apple Music isn’t that great an experience. In addition to taxing the resources, it takes a long time to load the music library and the app even fails to run properly at times.

The release of MusicKit JS, however, has changed things up quite a bit and this allows third-party developers to play songs from Apple Music and their Cloud library. This gives the developers the option of creating new web apps and three of the best Apple Music web players and the features that they bring to the table have been listed below:

1) feverTunes

One of the most appealing choices available is feverTunes and the big, bold, and beautiful interface with the flaming dark theme that make the album art pop is an important factor. An option to use a light theme is also included in the app’s interface. The well-positioned tabs and options allow for an easy experience which requires no learning curve.

All you need to do is sign in with your Apple ID, and all albums and playlists will become available under Library. Click on an item and you can stream right away.

The app comes loaded with plenty of features and the only shortcomings that stand out are that there is no option to create custom playlists.

2) Musish

Although the app isn’t quite as intuitive as feverTunes the color theme is quite similar to the Apple Music app on iOS and Android. The surprising thing is the amount of content that fits onto the screen and this makes Musish a great option for browsing Apple Music without all the lag that you run into when using iTunes.

Your library is broken down into subsections and listed on the left side of the web player. The Search feature, present at the upper-right corner of the screen scans both your library and Apple Music simultaneously reducing confusion.

Musish also provides users with the option to create their own custom playlists which is another advantage it has over feverTunes.

3) Thinmusic

This app presents you with three tabs – Browse, Queue, and Search. As the name hints at, Browse has your songs and playlists combined with a mishmash of Apple’s recommendations. Queue allows you to drag and drop tracks easily according to the order you want your songs to be played in.

Your entire music library is not listed in the app and this means that you will need to rely on the Search option quite a bit. But the efficiency of the Search option and the fact that the web player generates results to your queries and neatly breaks it down by song, album, and playlist makes up for this.

feverTunes, Musish, and Thinmusic are all great web players both visually and in terms of performance, and the fact that Apple has been unable to come up with something similar is baffling.