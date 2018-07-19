How to use Netflix Smart Download on your Android device

Downloading Netflix directly to your device is really amazing. But it not always fun when it comes to deleting old episode for making room for new ones. You have to literally delete all the episodes manually, which is convenient all the time. But the online video streaming website introduced the latest feature called Smart Download, which will queue up the next episode of your favourite show and simultaneously delete the ones which are watched.

Currently, the process is only available for Android devices but we can see the rollout soon on iOS devices too. So all the folk out there with Android device can try this.

How to Use Netflix's 'Smart Downloads

For trying this feature first you have to go to your Netflix app, from there you can choose any show which you want to download. Now you have to download any two episode of that show.

Once you are done with the episode, you have to watch the first episode. As soon as you finish the first episode, you can see that Netflix has immediately downloaded the third episode of the same show and deleted the first episode as the one you have already finished watching.

So while watching the third episode, the second will be deleted and the next will be queued. And so-on as long as your device is connected to the internet. This new feature helps the subscriber to watch and download videos without worry about the device space.

But what if you don't want the episodes deleted automatically. Here you simply have to click on the download icon, choose 'Smart Download' and turn off the option. After this video will be deleted only manually.

Its worth noticing that Smart Download will work only when your device is online. So make sure your device is connected to Wi-Fi to download the next episode automatically.