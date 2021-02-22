Reliance Jio SIM Activation Process: Here's How To Activate Reliance Jio SIM And Data Services How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio, which is offering its services to 410 million prepaid and postpaid users, is also offering access to OTT apps. Also, the telecom operator has started providing unlimited calling along with extra data to its customers. Apart from these services, Reliance Jio allows its users to activate their SIM on their own. The SIM activation facility is quite simple as it allows users to use the Tele verification services to use the new SIM. However, to use the new SIM, Reliance Jio users have to follow the following steps.

Here's How To Activate Reliance Jio SIM?

Step 1: You have to insert the application into your smartphone.

Step 2: Now, you have to the phone application and open the dialer.

Step 3: Now you need to dial 1977 from the new SIM number to complete the whole verification process.

Step 4: After that, you have to enter a five-digit PIN that has received on another number or the four-digit of your Aadhaar number. Additionally, the company said that users can visit the manual for verification.

Once it is done, your Reliance Jio SIM is activated. Additionally, the telecom operator allows you to activate the internet services. However, to access to JioFi devices, you have to follow these tricks.

You need to open the phone and the dialer. Then, you have to dial 1800-890-1977 from your mobile number even though you are using any network.

Things You Should Know About Activation Process Of The Reliance Jio SIM

You should know that your Reliance Jio SIM will be activated in one or two hours. However, sometimes it can take four to five hours to activate the Reliance Jio SIM. Furthermore, to activate the data services, you need to enter your mobile number. After that, you will receive the confirmation message from Reliance Jio.

