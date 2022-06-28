Amazon Prime Music Rs. 150 Cashback Offer: How To Get And Eligibility Criteria Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon Prime Music is offering a cashback of Rs. 150 from July 6 to July 22. Eligible customers will be able to get the cashback during the next shopping transaction they make during the Prime Day sale, which is slated to happen on July 23 and 24. Notably, this is a limited period offer and it can be availed via the Amazon website and app but there are some terms and conditions.

Amazon Prime Music Cashback Offer

The music streaming platform Amazon Prime Music is bundled with the e-commerce platform's Prime membership. It lets users to listen to ad-free music with the membership and has competitors such as Jio Saavn, Spotify, Gaana, and others. As mentioned, the promotional offer will last from July 6 to July 22 and it will provide Rs. 150 cashback to the eligible users after they have made a shopping transaction during the Prime Day sale.

Each year, Amazon hosts the Prime Day sale in many countries all over the world. During this sale, there will be enticing deals on a slew of products such as smartphones, laptops, kitchen appliances, consumer electronics, and apparel among others. As per reports, the Amazon Prime Day Sale will be hosted in July this year. Here, we have listed how to get the cashback offer and the terms and conditions of the same.

How To Get Rs. 150 Cashback

To get the Amazon Prime Music cashback offer, you need to first download and install the app on your mobile. After installing, you have to sign in to your Amazon account to stream any song on the platform. You should do this during the offer period, which is from July 6 to July 22. The criterion is that you need to stream music at least for 30 seconds without any interruption within the first 30 minutes of signing into your account or clicking on the promotional campaign of the Prime Music offer.

As per Amazon, the coupon will be provided within 30 minutes of streaming the track on the music streaming platform. However, it might take a maximum of three working days for some users. The coupon for the cashback comes with an expiry date, which is July 24.

Notably, the promotional offer wherein the Amazon Prime Music users might get Rs. 150 cashback will be applicable only for those users who have subscribed either to the annual or quarterly Prime membership. Also, it targets the first-time users of the music streaming platform and the cashback will be provided only to those who have never streamed music on the platform. Even those users who are using the service as a part of a free trial will also not be ineligible to get the cashback.

The Amazon Prime Music cashback of Rs. 150 will be provided as a coupon and will be added to the Amazon Pay Balance account after the member has made a transaction during the upcoming Prime Day sale. What's more, each member will be able to redeem the offer only once. Lastly, Amazon has the right to decide the eligibility of the members for the Prime Music offer.

