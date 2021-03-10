Apple AirPods Work Great On Android Phones: Here's How To Connect Easily Tips Tricks oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Apple has a diverse ecosystem and a wide range of products to offer to the masses. Besides iPhones, the company has also expertise in audio products, smartwatches, smart TVs, laptops, and desktops. Apple's AirPods have been the icon in the TWS earbuds department. In fact, Apple was amongst the first few brands to lay the foundation for truly wireless earbuds in the market. Since then, numerous brands have flooded the market with their iteration of TWS earbuds. Brands like Sony, Jabra, and others are amongst the top contenders of Apple on the premium TWS earbud market.

Apple had introduced the first generation AirPods back in 2016. It packed all the premium features which one could expect from an Apple product. The concept of truly wireless earbuds instantly grabbed the attention of consumers all across. It completely eradicated the concept of wires for an earphone. You couldn't just listen to music, but also answer calls.

The Bluetooth network connectivity allows the AirPods to connect wirelessly with an Apple iPhone. Once the connection is successfully established, you can listen to music while-on-the go. One of the other factors that popularized these tiny earbuds is the built-in charging case. Apple also has introduced the second-generation AirPods which continues the legacy of the previous-gen model.

If you own an iPhone, it would be easier for you to pair the AirPods with your device. However, if you own an Android smartphone, there are some limitations that you would come across during the pair-up process. But, it isn't impossible to pair the AirPods with an Android smartphone. That said, how can you pair Apple AirPods with Android smartphones? Take a look:

Steps To Connect Apple AirPods With Android Smartphones?

Step 1: Go to the settings menu on your respective Android smartphones.

Step 2: Click on the Bluetooth tab from the Settings tab and click on the 'Pair/Add a New Device' option.

Step 3: Now, wait for the Apple AirPods to show up. Once the device shows in the connection list, click on it to pair it with your smartphone.

Step 4: If in case, the device name doesn't show up on the list of available Bluetooth devices, please check and make sure the AirPods are switched on or have enough charge.

Step 5: Alternatively, you can turn-on the pairing mode of the Apple AirPods. To do so, press and hold the rear of the earbuds. You'll see blue LED flickering which is a confirmation for the pairing mode. Notably, the pair-up procedure is the same for both first and second-generation AirPods.

As mentioned above, there will be slight limitations to the functionalities and not all the features might work swiftly. However, the AirPods do deliver well on performance here as well.

So, if in case you are planning to buy the first or the second generation AirPods for your Android smartphone, you shouldn't have any concerns related to connectivity. Besides, you won't have to shell out extra bucks to buy an iPhone for this purpose.

