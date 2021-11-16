Here’s How To Check Your Airtel Balance Check, Validity And More Using Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecom operators in India offers many benefits to lure subscribers and keep them hooked to its service. The company offers unlimited data and calling benefits for users to ensure that they get the best experience with the service. Also, there is an app to provide easy access to many features.

One of the benefits offered by Airtel is letting users check their balance in numerous ways. Below, we will detail the many ways to check the Airtel balance. Without further ado, let's check the same from here.

Airtel Balance Check Using Airtel Thanks App

To use the Airtel Thanks app, you need to download the app on your Android smartphone or iPhone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Check out the following steps to check the Airtel balance from this app.

Step 1: Open the Airtel Thanks app on your phone and log in or sign up using your Airtel number.

Step 2: Now, you will see options such as main balance, data validity, data balance and more on the dashboard.

Step 3: Click on the option you want to check and it will be displayed.

Alternatively, you can use the Airtel Self-care help service and enter your Airtel mobile number and OTP to log in to the service. Here, you will be able to see the main balance, as well as, data balance. Also, you can call the customer care of Airtel to get any of your doubts clarified.

Airtel Balance Check Using Airtel USSD Codes

Another simple way to check the Airtel Balance is using USSD codes. These are simple numeric codes that show a lot of details. A typical USSD message starts with an * symbol and a combination of digits depending on the task it is intended to do. The code ends with a # symbol. For specific commands, the data might be separated by *s in the middle.

Check out the USSD codes to check your Airtel Balance from here.

Airtel USSD Codes Short Code Airtel Balance Check USSD Code *123# Airtel Number Check USSD Code *282# Airtel 4G Data Balance Check Code *121*2# & Reply With '1' or dial *121# Airtel Customer Care Number 198 Airtel Complain Number 121 Airtel talk time loan code *141# or call 52141 Airtel data loan code *141# or call 52141 Airtel Miss call alert service *888# Check Airtel Unlimited Packs *121*1# Airtel Offers Check Code *121# Airtel voice or roaming packs *222# Airtel Plan Validity Check Code *123# Airtel Data Charges Check Code *121*7*5# Airtel Postpaid Current Bill Plan Check SMS "BP" To 121 Airtel Postpaid Due/Pending Amount Check SMS "OT" To 121 Airtel Postpaid Bill Payment Check SMS "PMT" To 121 Airtel Postpaid Current Plan Usage Check SMS "UNB" To 121

To check the main Airtel data balance, you need to dial *121# from your registered Airtel mobile number. Then press 5 on the menu and press 1 to confirm. You will get your Airtel data balance on the screen. Alternatively, you can check the main balance of your Airtel account by typing *121*2#.

Best Mobiles in India