Just In
- 1 hr ago Upcoming OnePlus Nord Smartphone’s Renders Show Rear Unique Camera Setup
- 2 hrs ago PlayGo N37 Neckband Review: Good Sound, Bad Finish
- 5 hrs ago Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Top Smartphones
- 14 hrs ago Redmi Note 11T 5G India Launch On Nov 30: All You Need To Know About Redmi's Next-Gen Racer
Don't Miss
- Finance 2 Stocks To Buy That Can Yield Returns Of Upto 30%
- Automobiles Honda Grazia Repsol Honda Team Edition Launched In India At Rs 87,138
- News Cricketer Hardik Pandya’s watches worth Rs 5 crore seized at Mumbai airport by customs officials
- Sports Novak Djokovic: Amazing to break Sampras' year-end number one record
- Movies Bigg Boss 15 November 15 Highlights: Shamita Leaves The House, Tejasswi-Neha In Loggerheads
- Education Common Law Admission Test CLAT 2022 2023 Exam Dates Announced; CLAT Counselling Fee Reduced
- Lifestyle Bhumi Pednekar Looks Gorgeous In Her Floral Dress; You Can Buy This Dress For Less Than Rs. 6000
- Travel Best Winter Destinations In Bihar
Here’s How To Check Your Airtel Balance Check, Validity And More Using
Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecom operators in India offers many benefits to lure subscribers and keep them hooked to its service. The company offers unlimited data and calling benefits for users to ensure that they get the best experience with the service. Also, there is an app to provide easy access to many features.
One of the benefits offered by Airtel is letting users check their balance in numerous ways. Below, we will detail the many ways to check the Airtel balance. Without further ado, let's check the same from here.
Airtel Balance Check Using Airtel Thanks App
To use the Airtel Thanks app, you need to download the app on your Android smartphone or iPhone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Check out the following steps to check the Airtel balance from this app.
Step 1: Open the Airtel Thanks app on your phone and log in or sign up using your Airtel number.
Step 2: Now, you will see options such as main balance, data validity, data balance and more on the dashboard.
Step 3: Click on the option you want to check and it will be displayed.
Alternatively, you can use the Airtel Self-care help service and enter your Airtel mobile number and OTP to log in to the service. Here, you will be able to see the main balance, as well as, data balance. Also, you can call the customer care of Airtel to get any of your doubts clarified.
Airtel Balance Check Using Airtel USSD Codes
Another simple way to check the Airtel Balance is using USSD codes. These are simple numeric codes that show a lot of details. A typical USSD message starts with an * symbol and a combination of digits depending on the task it is intended to do. The code ends with a # symbol. For specific commands, the data might be separated by *s in the middle.
Check out the USSD codes to check your Airtel Balance from here.
|Airtel USSD Codes
|Short Code
|Airtel Balance Check USSD Code
|*123#
|Airtel Number Check USSD Code
|*282#
|Airtel 4G Data Balance Check Code
|*121*2# & Reply With '1' or dial *121#
|Airtel Customer Care Number
|198
|Airtel Complain Number
|121
|Airtel talk time loan code
|*141# or call 52141
|Airtel data loan code
|*141# or call 52141
|Airtel Miss call alert service
|*888#
|Check Airtel Unlimited Packs
|*121*1#
|Airtel Offers Check Code
|*121#
|Airtel voice or roaming packs
|*222#
|Airtel Plan Validity Check Code
|*123#
|Airtel Data Charges Check Code
|*121*7*5#
|Airtel Postpaid Current Bill Plan Check
|SMS "BP" To 121
|Airtel Postpaid Due/Pending Amount Check
|SMS "OT" To 121
|Airtel Postpaid Bill Payment Check
|SMS "PMT" To 121
|Airtel Postpaid Current Plan Usage Check
|SMS "UNB" To 121
To check the main Airtel data balance, you need to dial *121# from your registered Airtel mobile number. Then press 5 on the menu and press 1 to confirm. You will get your Airtel data balance on the screen. Alternatively, you can check the main balance of your Airtel account by typing *121*2#.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
12,000
-
24,893
-
18,455
-
9,000
-
26,999
-
6,000
-
15,427
-
6,999
-
17,217
-
12,720