How To Change Your Broadband Plan Via Airtel Thanks App And Customer Care Services

The ongoing battle between Airtel and Reliance Jio has become fierce ever since the latter entered into the broadband segment. However, Airtel is not behind in terms of launching new benefits to get the market share and to increase revenue. In addition, the company has launched the most affordable plans in the same segment. The cheaper plan is available at Rs. 499, where it is providing unlimited data, calling, and 40 Mbps speed. However, to change the plan, users have to follow these tips and tricks.

Here's How To Change Your Internet Plan?

First, the company allows you to call customer care on 121 or 199. However, you have to call via your registered Airtel number. After that, you can ask your customer care to change your broadband plans. Additionally, the company allows you to avail the same benefit via its Thanks application. This Thanks app allows you to change your existing broadband, prepaid, and postpaid plans. Additionally, you are allowed to change Airtel DTH plans, check balance, and to check other details.

How To Change Broadband Plans Via Airtel Thanks App

You have to download the Airtel Thanks application via App Store and Google Play Store. Then, you need to go to the More option and select the My Airtel, and then tap on Manage Account. After that, you are allowed to choose the new internet plan from the 'My Plan' list. Then, you are allowed to select the plan and now you have to follow all instructions and then, you'll receive the confirmation message from the company.

Airtel Broadband Plans

Notably, the company is providing five plans, such as Rs. 499, Rs. 777, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 3,499. Notably, the company is providing five internet plans, such as Rs. 499, Rs. 777, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 3,499. These plans are providing unlimited data and calling. These plans also ship 40 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 1 Gbps. Furthermore, Airtel broadband plans are offering content from Voot, Hungama Play, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.

