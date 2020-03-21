Enable Color Correction On Android With This Trick Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

The color correction feature of Android is a great help for people suffering from Color blindness. If you have any eye-related medical problem, it will be of great help to you as regular users do not use this feature much. There is a method by which you can enable this color correction feature on your android phone.

Various type of color blindness:

Colour blindness is a rare phenomenon but it definitely does not mean they people facing this problem will be seeing everything in black and white. It might even happen that you see one color more dominantly like some see red more than green and vice versa. On an Android phone, you can see settings like deuteranomaly, protanomaly, and even trinatomaly.

In the case of deuteranomaly, it happens that they see the green color as the red color. If one sees red color like green, it is termed as protanomaly. If you cannot differentiate between yellow or red and blue and green, it is termed as tritanomaly.

Enabling color correction on android: It is an easy process and needs to follow some very easy steps.

Step 1: Open Settings on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Click on System option on Setting.

Step 3: Click on Accessibility in Settings.

Step 4: click on Colour correction on Accessibility. There enable the toggle. It is for color correction only.

Step 5: You will be able to see three modes. These are Tritanomaly, Protanomaly, and Deuteranomaly.

Step 6: According to your eye medical condition you will have to choose any one of the modes.

The devices might have varying settings as they will be different in devices and devices. Accessibility will be different and mostly it is hidden under the system. It is in this manner, that the color correction can be enabled on your device. It's easy to follow the steps and it will solve your problem too.

