Netflix Offer: Here’s How To Get 83 Years Of Free Subscription
Netflix, the popular streaming service in the world is celebrating the release of its original film 'The Old Guard' starring Charlize Theron last week. As a part of the celebration, one person can get an 'Immortal Netflix Account'. Going by the small print, this means a free subscription to the service for a whopping 1000 months, which is a little over 83 years.
To win the immortal Netflix account, you need to play the newly launched 'The Old Guard' video game. It is a browser-based game that can be accessed via this link. It replicates the events shown in the film where you will be portrayed as the lead character. It is a straightforward game where the intention to kill a maximum number of enemies with the one-handed Labrys, which is a gigantic double-bladed axe. And, it is important to avoid getting hit and attack and kill enemies quickly.
How To Get Free Netflix Subscription
After practicing to play 'The Old Guard' game, you need to practice the game for a while to make sure you are good at the same. And, once you are good at the game, you just have to post the highest score before the deadline. When the game is live, it will be playable only until July 19 and you need to submit your best possible score within the deadline. On July 19, the game is believed to disappear and the best scorer will be declared the winner.
On scoring the highest, you will be given 1000 months of free Netflix subscription provided the service is available until 2103. Probably, it will even surpass the lifetime of the person who will be declared the winner of this contest.
However, one notable aspect is that this competition is applicable only for users in the US and not elsewhere. As of now, there is no clarity if the users in the other parts of the world including India will get a chance to get a free subscription to Netflix anytime soon with any other competition or contest.
