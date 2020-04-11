Here’s How to Customize Edge Browser’s New Page Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

Google Chrome is the best web browser right now. Millions of users are using this web browser. Chrome provides various customization options to its users. Recently, the Edge browser is the new browser which has the same features as the web browser. There are many Chrome-type features in the Edge browser. You can install Chrome themes, Chrome extensions, etc. from the web store to your new Edge browser.

The edge browser is free and safe to download. Microsoft Edge browser helps us to use the online app, save favorites and surf the internet. This web browser is quick to activate and can handle several open tabs and pages. Edge browser can handle HTML5, JavaScript and the latest websites like responsive websites and dynamic websites.

The new Microsoft Edge browser offers customization options to make the new page appear unique. In this article, we will share the working method about how to customize the Edge browser's new page without installing any add-ons and extensions. Check out the following steps to customize the Edge browser's new page.

Step 1: Firstly, open the Edge browser on your computer.

Step 2: Tap on the 'Settings' option and click on the New page.

Step 3: Select the 'Customize' button to view the links and images.

Step 4: Choose the 'Custom' option.

Step 5: Turn on/off the Show quick links option to view or hide the links of your frequently visited sites.

Step 6: Turn on/ off the Image of the day option to add or remove the background from the Edge browser's new page.

Step 7: You can also customize your Language and Content option.

Step 8: Press on the 'Like what you see?' and 'Not a fan' option to change your wallpaper. The wallpaper will change immediately.

Step 9: Select the 'Personalize' tab on your PC.

Step 10: Under the Personalize category, click on the 'Interests' option. Now, the Edge browser will display the content according to your choice.

Once you finish all the above steps, whenever you open a new page, you can view the customized page layout.

Best Mobiles in India