How to check IRCTC Train status on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion monthly active users and the company has released a plethora of features for its platform. WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature for the users where it will allow them to check their train stats online using the chat application. The new feature allows the users to make use of the platform in order to get the status of the train tickets online. The company has collaborated with MakeMyTrip which is an online travel service provider in order to roll out the new feature.

The newly released feature offered by the Indian Railways allows a user to check the PNR status of the booked tickets along with the live running status of the trains with the help of a simple text message. This feature saves users time and saves their efforts of logging into the IRCTC website and go through the menus so that they can check the live status of their trains.

In order to utilize this feature, a user will first need to save the MakeMyTrip's official mobile number "7349389104" on their devices. Once the number is saved on the device all a user will need to do is memorize a few texts commands so that they can request for the information on their train schedule and booking status.

To check the IRCTC ticket booking status a user will need to send a message 'PNR status for PNR number' to MakeMyTrip's WhatsApp number. Once the user has sent the message he/she will get a reply which will consist of the train number, name, the source and the destination station. The status will further show that 'your tickets are confirmed' when the seat has been allotted to the user. If in case the seat is not allotted then the user will see the updated waiting list number for their ticket.

A user can also check the live status of their train, all they need to do is send a message stating 'Live Train Status of ' to the MakeMyTrip's WhatsApp number.

If their train has departed the station then they will get a reply which will have the information whether the train is running on time or not, when it has departed from a recent stop, and how long it will take to reach to the next destination. If the train has not departed then the user will get a response that his/her train has not started from the source station and will also show the expected departure information.

MakeMyTrip has also said that a user's reservations will also appear in this conversation and it will also send the user messages regarding vouchers, refunds and cancellation, flight web check-in status and more.