How to export Google Chrome browsing history

Clearing the browser history is something many of us do, but keeping a copy of your browsing history is a step that has a variety of uses, maybe you would like to look back on websites you may have visited, or it could help you monitor a minor’s Internet habits.

Chrome only allows you to create an HTML file with your browsing history saved in it, it does not allow other options. But there is a portable tool which allows you to save it in more formats.

How to Export Chrome Browsing History

Nirsoft has come up with a portable tool called ChromeHistoryView that is quite small in size and also very simple to use. This tool expands the possibility of all that can be done with your Chrome history.

The tool can be run automatically from a folder of your choice. All you have to do is download the ZIP file which is around 180KB. The history of the web browser is read and later arranged and displayed in a neat grid.

The key features of the tool are as follows:

1) The data is displayed under the following columns:

URL

Title

Date/Time

Number of visits

(Typed Count) Number of times the address was typed

Referrer

gVisit ID

Text

CSV

Tab-delimited

XML

HTML

2) The data you want to be kept safe can be selected and then exported. If you want the whole thing to be selected, you can do that as well. The formats the data can be saved in are as follows:3) You can use the filters available in Excel if you wish by copy-pasting all the tabulated information available into it.

4) Clicking on the 'F9’ key allows you to access 'Advanced Options.’ The Advanced Options lets you choose different Chrome profiles.

It also allows you to select the browsing history of the following Chrome-based browsers:



Vivaldi

Opera

Yandex

A specific date or time range can be chosen and the URLs can be filters accordingly.

It also supports command line commands.

In addition to letting you back up your Chrome browsing history, ChromeHistoryView proves itself to be a dynamic portable tool by letting you dive right into the history allowing you to take a closer look at the history.