How to improve call quality on Android phones

Make sure your microphone, earphone, and speakers are clear.

The reason your calls are muffled or you can't hear the speaker on the side at all might be because you might be covering the speaker or microphone or even earpiece. This could be why you are unable to get a call of sufficient quality. This could be your hand as well.

Holding your phone in a different position than what you usually do might do the trick.

The case of your phone might also be the thing that is blocking your speaker and bringing down the quality of the calls you make.

Using a toothbrush with a super soft bristle to gently brush the cavities to remove debris of any kind that has accumulated there is also a great way to improve the quality of the call.

Canned air which is usually used to clean keyboards can also be used to clear up the gunk and debris that may have accumulated.

Turn on High-Quality calling.

A form of calling which has better audio quality is provided by many larger carriers in the form of networks like HD Voice or VoLTE.

On Android devices, when placing calls, "HD Dialing" appears in the top-right corner. You could also visit Settings and choose the option called Advanced Calling.

Samsung and LG are smartphone manufacturers that provide additional voice quality settings in their Settings menu. Samsung phones have options like Noise Reduction and LG has Personalized Call Settings.

Wi-fi Calling.

If you are stuck somewhere with bad cell reception but you have access to and are connected to a good Wi-Fi network, you can make use of your Wi-Fi to make calls.

The steps to follow in order to enable Wi-Fi calls differs based on manufacturer, carrier or phone model. But if you check the network settings, the Wi-Fi settings, and phone dialer settings, you will be able to find a feature labeled "Wi-Fi calls."

Make calls over the internet using apps.

If standard Wi-Fi calling is not supported by your phone, you can rely on apps that are designed to allow you to make phone calls over the internet. Most of them are free to download as well. They allow you to make phone calls over Wi-Fi, LTE or even 3G connections.

Skype, WhatsApp and Google Duo are some of the popular apps available that allow you to make phone calls over the internet.