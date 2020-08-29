Just In
Mi TV Installation: How To Book Appointment For Mi TV Installation
Xiaomi is one of the leaders in the smart TV market in India. The brand that holds a major share in the smartphone market became an instant success in the smart TV space for many reasons. Eventually, Mi TV has become a household brand, thanks to its affordable lineup of smart TVs.
Mi TV Installation Process
Well, Xiaomi has teamed up with reliable Mi authorized partners who help you schedule a hassle-free, reliable and quick Mi TV installation at your preferred time and location. Notably, you will get free one-time service within 15 days of getting the smart TV delivered to your doorstep. The installation process and demo will be provided from 9 AM to 6 PM, Monday to Saturday and it will take nearly 60 minutes to wall mount the Mi smart TV.
How To Book Mi TV Installation
If you have recently bought a Mi TV model and want to get it installed, then you can schedule an appointment via the official Mi.com website. Check out the steps for Mi TV installation from below so that you can enjoy the viewing experience.
- Firstly, buy Mi TV via any of the online or offline retail partners
- Post-delivery, you need to schedule an installation by heading to this link
- Choose the preferred date and time slot for the installation
- That's it!
You can approach the customer care at 1800 - 103 - 6286 if you have any queries.
Disclaimer: It is recommended that you do not attempt to install the Mi TV on your own as it will lead to damages to the TV and the warranty will be void.
