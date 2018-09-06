ENGLISH

How to buy JioPhone 2 during flash sale

Get to know how you can buy a JioPhone 2 from here.

    Reliance Jio announced the second-generation 4G feature phone - the JioPhone 2 at its 41st AGM in July. This feature phone differs from its predecessor in terms of design and looks and also comes pre-loaded with WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube. Priced at Rs. 2,999, this handset has a physical QWERTY keypad making it resemble the BlackBerry devices.

    How to buy JioPhone 2 during flash sale

    JioPhone 2 will be available for the third time on flash sale today at 12 PM and here we have come up with some tips on how you can buy the device before it goes out of the stock. Take a look at the tips from below.

    Before you take a look at the steps, do make sure that your PC is connected to the internet. Also, have the card details, address and other shipping details ready. Install an auto-fill extension on the browser for faster checkout.

    How to buy JioPhone 2 using Jio.com

    To buy the feature phone using the official Jio website, you need to follow the below given steps.

    • Go to Jio.com before the sale debuts that is before 12 PM to avoid delay. 
    • Once the sale debuts, click on the Get Now button on the JioPhone 2 banner. 
    • Key in your mobile number to receive the OTP. 
    • Once you get the OTP, enter it and proceed to the next step. 
    • Now, use the auto-fill extension you have installed to fill the other details.
    • Make a payment Rs. 2,999 via debit/credit card, net banking or any other payment mode. 
    • That's it! Your JioPhone 2 will be delivered in a few business days as specified by the company.

    How to buy JioPhone 2 using MyJio app

    • Download and install the MyJio app on your smartphone. 
    • You will see the JioPhone 2 banner. 
    • Tap on it to go to the Jio.com link.

    And, the other steps are similar.

    You can also buy the JioPhone 2 from the nearest Reliance Digital store or Jio store. All you need to do is pay a visit to the store and book one on the day of the sale. Make sure you carry your Aadhaar card along with you to complete the verification process.

    JioPhone 2 recharge

    On buying the JioPhone 2 priced at Rs. 2,999, you need to recharge the handset for Rs. 49, Rs. 99 or Rs. 153. You can choose any of these 4G plans as per your preference.

