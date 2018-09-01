JioPhone 2 next flash sale slated for September 6

JioPhone 2 that went official during the 41st AGM in July went on sale on August 16 for the first time. The second flash sale happened on August 30 in the country. Now, the company has announced that the third flash sale will take place on September 6 at 12 PM. Just like the previous flash sales, this time also the handset will be available only via Jio.com.

As it is a flash sale, only a limited number of JioPhone 2 units will be available even this time. If you are interested in buying this 4G feature phone, then you need to hurry up in adding the device to the cart. Notably, the company will take 5 to 7 business days to ship the smartphone to the buyers. Check out how to buy the JioPhone 2 from here.

JioPhone is also available

If you aren't able to buy the JioPhone 2 during the flash sale, you can opt to buy its predecessor - the JioPhone, which was launched last year by paying the refundable cost of Rs. 1,500. You can also choose to buy the handset under the exchange offer by paying just Rs. 501 for the device provided you exchange an old feature phone. And, you need to purchase a Rs. 594 recharge that will give 90GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and subscription to Jio suite of apps.

JioPhone 2 recharge

On buying the JioPhone 2 priced at Rs. 2,999, you need to recharge the handset for Rs. 49, Rs. 99 or Rs. 153. You can choose any of these 4G plans as per your preference.

JioPhone 2 details

The JioPhone 2 runs KaiOS and comes with a QWERTY keyboard resembling the BlackBerry smartphones with a dedicated 4-way navigation key. It has dual-SIM support with the primary SIM slot supporting Jio 4G VoLTE network and the secondary one supporting any other 2G SIM card. The device bestows a 2.4-inch QVGA display, 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage space that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. There is a 2MP rear camera and a VGA front camera on the device. The other aspects include a dedicated button for voice commands, a 2000mAh battery, NFC and more.