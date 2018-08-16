Reliance JioPhone 2 first flash sale today: How to grab the feature phone

Reliance Jio's new feature phone known as #mce_temp_url#JioPhone 2 is ready to go on sale in India today. The phone will be available via a flash sale at Rs 2,999. The flash sale is scheduled at 12 pm IST via Jio.com.

How to buy JioPhone 2

Like the last year's JioPhone, there is no refundable security deposit scheme for the JioPhone 2. So for purchasing the new phone, first you need to visit jio.com. Where you need to choose the JioPhone 2 from the option and enter your pin code and proceed to check out.

Now you need to enter your details like name, email ID and mobile number. Then you have to select the payment option and make the payment. Once your transaction is successful you will receive an email and SMS confirming that your order has been placed.

As we all know this is a flash sale, so you need to be very fast while ordering the phone, it will be better to save all the details in advance if you really want to grab the phone. The company hasn't disclosed the number of units which are up for sale. The phone is currently available exclusively via Jio.com.

JioPhone 2 specifications

The Reliance JioPhone 2 comes with a 2.4-inch display with a QVGA resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. It comes with dual-SIM support alongside cat.4 LTE offering up to 150Mbps download speed. There is 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage space that can be further expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. The JioPhone 2 is based on KaiOS just like its predecessor and comes with connectivity aspects such as NFC, VoWiFi, 4G VoLTE, FM Radio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.

The highlights of the JioPhone 2 is its QWERTY keypad with a 4-way navigation key. There is inbuilt support for WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube. These apps can be downloaded from the KaiOS store preloaded on the phone. The all-new design features a landscape-mode display as seen on the BlackBerry phones.