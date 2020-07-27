PhonePe: How To Change Pin, Transaction Limit Per Day, Password Reset, Customer Care Number Details Tips Tricks oi-Priyanka Dua

Coronavirus has increased digital transactions in the country. The number of mobile wallet users has increased exponentially as more and more people are moving towards digital transactions for majority of payments. The Reserve Bank of India has issued data and said that the transactions from both mobile wallets and PPI cards increased by 45.3 percent.

In fact, when it comes to mobile wallets, Google Pay is leading with 7.5 crore transactions in May, while PhonePe has managed to cater six crore users during the same month. This means these two apps are larding in the country. These apps enable you to make and transfer payments from one account to another account.

Similarly, PhonePe allows you to recharge your phones, pay bills, DTH connections, and many more things. Also, one should not share his/ her password with anyone, and in case you do so, then you should not forget to change your UPI PIN due to scams. If you are planning to change your PIN, then you should follow these steps.

Here Is How To Change Or Reset Phonepe UPI PIN

Step 1: First, you need to open the menu at the right corner on the screen.

Step 2: You have to click on the Bank Account segment, then you will see all accounts that are linked with the wallet.

Step 3: After that, you have to select the bank account in which you want to change the PIN.

Step 4: Then, the app allows you to change the password, and you will see the reset button.

Step 5: After that, you have to click on the button and enter the last digit of your cards (Debit and Credit cards) along with the expiry date written on the cards, and if there is no that date, then you have to enter 00/49.

Step 6: You'll receive OTP from the bank, then you have to enter the OTP along with a new PIN.

What is The Withdraw Limit On PhonePe?

Users are allowed to withdraw up to Rs. 5,000 per day, Rs. 25,000 per month, and on an annual basis, the company allows you to withdraw Rs.300,000.

PhonePe Customer Care

The company is providing two number for your assistance, i.e, 080 - 68727374 or 022 - 68727374. Apart from that, PhonePe allows you to mail on support.phonepe.com, and you can also make a request via message.

